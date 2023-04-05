HKO-WHL-Sums-Seattle-Kelowna

Thunderbirds 4, Rockets 1

First Period

No Scoring.

Penalties — Kelowna bench (too many men, served by Hurley) 5:42; Popowich Sea (holding) 9:59; Carmichael Kel (holding) 16:54.

Second Period

1. Kelowna, Cristall 1 (Golder, Price) 15:40.

Penalties — Iginla Sea (tripping) 11:40.

Third Period

2. Seattle, Guenther 4 (Davidson, Allan) 3:31.

3. Seattle, Gustafson 1 (Popowich, Milic) 11:07.

4. Seattle, Ciona 2 (Davidson, Iginla) 13:05.

5. Seattle, Crnkovic 1 (Schaefer, Hanzel) 19:07 (en).

Penalties — Korchinski Sea, Mittelsteadt Kel (roughing) 16:03; Gustafson Sea (slashing) 17:44; Mynio Sea, Popowich Sea, Mittelsteadt Kel, Neutens Kel (roughing) 19:45.

Shots on goal by

Seattle 10 11 12 _ 33 Kelowna 7 11 7 _ 25

Goal — Seattle: Milic (W, ). Kelowna: Kykkanen (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Seattle: 0-2; Kelowna: 0-3.

Referees — Nick Panter, Steve Papp. Linesmen — Zach Anderson, Dustin Minty.

Attendance — 3,504 at Kelowna.