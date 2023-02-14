Skip to main content Turn off refresh


HKO-WHL-Sums-Swift Current-Brandon

Broncos 7, Wheat Kings 5

First Period

1. Brandon, Hyland 25 (Danielson) 8:10.

2. Swift Current, Burzynski 3 (Wyrostok) 8:55.

3. Swift Current, Ward 21 (Filmon) 15:57 (pp).

Penalties — Hammett Bdn (interference) 15:06.

Second Period

4. Swift Current, Davies 16 (Wyrostok, Lewis) 8:20 (pp).

5. Brandon, Danielson 25 (Anderson, Ritchie) 10:20 (pp).

6. Brandon, Hyland 26 (Pasternak, Ritchie) 12:59 (pp).

7. Brandon, Pasternak 10 (Anderson, Danielson) 19:06 (pp).

Penalties — Davies Sc (checking to the head) 4:32; Henry Bdn (interference) 6:50; McGinley Sc (holding) 9:53; McNutt Sc (cross checking) 11:54; Davies Sc (tripping) 18:19.

Third Period

8. Swift Current, Birnie 13 (Wyrostok, Hvidston) 0:32.

9. Swift Current, Birnie 14 (Hvidston, McNutt) 3:47.

10. Swift Current, Hvidston 14 (unassisted) 8:33 (sh).

11. Swift Current, Filmon 33 (Davies, Burzynski) 12:34.

12. Brandon, Wilson 6 (Sadhra-Kang, Anderson) 15:11.

Penalties — Pickering Sc (tripping) 4:06; Birnie Sc (hooking) 7:05; McNutt Sc, Sadhra-Kang Bdn (roughing) 7:05.

Shots on goal by

Swift Current 13 6 11 _ 30
Brandon 15 11 11 _ 37

Goal — Swift Current: Rocha (W, ). Brandon: Bjarnason (L, ).

Power plays (goals-chances) — Swift Current: 2-2; Brandon: 3-6.

Referees — Adam Bloski, Taylor Friesen. Linesmen — Ryan Cooke, Layne Richardson.

Attendance — 2,211 at Brandon.

