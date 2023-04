SHELTON — Developers are seeking approval for a scaled back Huntington Village project.

The development had been the focus of more than two years of heated public hearings, an initial Planning and Zoning Commission denial and a court appeal before a deal was finalized in 2020 to allow 16 single-family homes behind the Huntington Congregational Church adjacent to Ripton Road.

Huntington Village, LLC, which has no affiliation to the original developer, John Guedes, has filed plans for eight single-family homes on the 6.147-acre parcel, which is presently undeveloped. The new developer is seeking an amendment to the already approved Planned Development District.

The Planning and Zoning Commission will set a public hearing at a later date.

Seven of the lots would be served by a private road, with one lot having direct access to Ripton Road. All lots will be served by Aquarian Water Company water supply and municipal sanitary sewer service.

The scaled back plans bring back to the forefront what had been a controversial proposal that was first submitted in 2018 and denied by the commission. That denial was then appealed by Guedes who, while the appeal was still in court, filed a new project on the site for a massive 84-unit development with an affordable housing component.

The original plans for the detached housing caused an uproar when they were presented. Hundreds of people attended a public hearing on the application in the summer of 2018. In the end, the Planning and Zoning Commission denied the application. Guedes sued.

The commission and Guedes reached a settlement in October 2019. At that time, the commission voted 4-2, with commissioners Jimmy Tickey and Mark Widomski opposed, to approve the deal that allowed for 16 single-family homes on approximately 6.15 acres behind the church.

The settlement agreement contained three conditions — a permanent conservation easement of two acres along the Centerview Drive properties; a permanent landscape buffer abutting 24 Ripton Road, and no more than 16 single-family units on the final site plan.

In September 2020, the Planning and Zoning commission voted to approve final design development plans for the project. However, the project never moved forward.