NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A New Orleans teenager pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges in connection with multiple carjackings in the city and still faces a state second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of a 12-year-old boy.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New Orleans said Tyrese Harris, 19, pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including one for using a firearm in a carjacking, which could land him in prison for life.