Last of 3 assault cases against ex-police inspector dropped

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors have dropped the last of three sexual assault cases against a former Philadelphia police inspector due to the lack of testimony from a key witness.

The judge was told during a brief hearing Tuesday that efforts to locate the witness and persuade her to testify against 57-year-old former inspector Carl Holmes Jr had been unsuccessful, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported. Assistant District Attorney Clarke Beljean said that he couldn't put on a case without her testimony.