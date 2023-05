SHELTON — Mayor Mark Lauretti’s proposed 2023-24 city budget moves on to the Board of Aldermen unchanged after the Board of Apportionment and Taxation deadlocked on giving it an approval.

The board’s three Republicans — John Boyko, John Belden, Jr., and board Chair Jay Francino Quinn – voted in favor of Lauretti’s proposed $131.1 million budget, while the three Democrats — Wayne Bragg, Jarrett Frazier and Joseph Knapik – opposed the budget as presented during a recent meeting.

There are only six members on the board, three Republicans and three Democrats. Lauretti, if present, breaks any tie. The mayor was not present for Thursday’s meeting.

“My concern is there are major headwinds coming in terms of spending,” said Bragg, adding that he feels the budget does not account for potential overages in health insurance, special education and police pension costs.

Lauretti has proposed an increase of only $1.7 million, or 1.4 percent, from the present year’s budget and keeping the mill rate at 17.47.

Bragg noted that as of March, the school health insurance costs stand at $10.8 million, which is $2.3 million more than what is budgeted in the 2023-24 budget. He said the city health insurance costs, through March, sit at $3.7 million, $400,000 more than what is budgeted for next year with a couple months remaining in the present fiscal year budget.

Bragg also said the coming budget does not account for some $900,000 needed for the police pension contribution. The pension fund contribution is being raised from 24 percent to 29 percent.

“These are risks,” Bragg said. “These must be recognized in this budget. There is a whole lot of work to be done.”

“The budget (as proposed) does not provide for these things,” said Knapik. “Perhaps it can be adjusted for these things, but I cannot approve the proposed budget.”

The Republicans each noted how difficult it is to prepare a budget when officials do not know exactly what they will receive from the state. Quinn said he trusted Lauretti and the Board of Aldermen to meet any budget challenges in the coming year.

Lauretti brushed aside criticism of his budget plan.

“These are inexperienced people reacting to a possible but not probable worst-case scenario,” Lauretti said.

The Board of Aldermen hold its first budget workshop May 2, with its public hearing set for 7 p.m. on May 9. An additional budget workshop is planned for May 18, with the final budget vote planned for May 25.

Lauretti budgeted $77.2 million for education, a $2.5 million increase from the present year’s budget, but less than half of the $5.3 million hike the school board had sought for next year.

The city side of Lauretti's budget proposal remained virtually unchanged from the current year, with notable decreases coming in the police, highways and bridges, and debt service accounts.

Lauretti said based on conversations with legislative leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont, he believes the state will be providing more funding for education to all municipalities statewide between now and the deadline for the aldermen to approve a 2023-24 budget.