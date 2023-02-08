Man who fatally shot 3 Texas teens in 1998 faces execution

HOUSTON (AP) — An inmate convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago faces execution Wednesday amid allegations that his trial was marred by racial bias.
It had been unclear whether John Balentine’s execution, scheduled for Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas, would go forward after a judge withdrew Balentine's execution date and warrant last week. The judge delayed the execution because the inmate’s attorneys had not been properly notified of the upcoming lethal injection. Such notification is required under state law.