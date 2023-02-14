Michigan State urges: ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ as gunfire erupts

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — They broke out windows to escape, barricaded doors and hid under blankets. They silenced their phones — afraid to make even the slightest sound for hours as police searched for a gunman who had already killed three students and critically wounded five others on the Michigan State University campus.
The terror felt by thousands of students was evident in texts to parents, posts on social media and in 911 calls — as some feared that the police coming to rescue them were actually the shooter.