Mississippi House seeks to control Jackson sales tax revenue

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi House voted Thursday to further restrict how the capital city of Jackson, which has struggled with water problems, can spend money from a 1% local sales tax — the latest effort in the Republican-led Legislature to control actions of the Democratic-led city.
Jackson voters approved the tax in 2014, with the money designated for roads, bridges, water and sewer. Under House Bill 1168 that passed the House Thursday, all of the money would go toward the city's struggling water system.