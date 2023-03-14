More heavy snow Tahoe-bound; gas leak evacuates school

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Heavy snow may have contributed to a natural gas leak that forced the evacuation Tuesday of a Nevada high school at Lake Tahoe, where more than 50 feet (15 meters) of snow has fallen this winter atop area ski resorts and more is on the way.

Incline High School was evacuated after emergency crews responding to reports of the smell of gas found no sign of it in the building, but detected high levels in the snow on the roof, the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement.