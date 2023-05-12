After Shelton sailor's death, CT senators want legislation improving shipboard conditions Andy Tsubasa Field, Staff writer May 12, 2023 Updated: May 12, 2023 4:15 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of6
John Sandor and Mary Graft, parents of deceased Navy seaman Xavier Sandor, support each other during a news conference announcing federal legislation in their son's name at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, May 12, 2023. Sandor, and two of his shipmates, took their own lives while their Navy ship, the USS Washington, was undergoing refitting.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
Senators Richard Blumenthal, left, and Chris Murphy, with a photo of deceased Shelton Navy Seaman Xavier Sandor and his parents, Mary Graft and John Sandor, during the announcement of federal legislation in Sandor's name, at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, May 12, 2023. Sandor, and two of his shipmates, took their own lives while their Navy ship, the USS Washington, was undergoing refitting.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
John Sandor and Mary Graft, parents of deceased Navy seaman Xavier Sandor, address a news conference announcing federal legislation in their son's name at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, May 12, 2023.
Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6 John Sandor, left, and Mary Graft, parents of deceased Navy seaman Xavier Sandor, are supported by Senator Chris Murphy during a news conference announcing federal legislation in their son's name at Veterans Memorial Park in Shelton, Conn. on Friday, May 12, 2023. Sandor, and two of his shipmates, took their own lives after enduring inhuman living conditions while their Navy ship, the USS Washington, was undergoing refitting. Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
SHELTON — Xavier Sandor was a strong, devoted serviceman who dreamed of adventure when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to his father, John Sandor.
Now, a year after his death, Connecticut's senators are proposing legislation to improve living conditions and mental health care for sailors that could have helped prevent Sandor and two other sailors aboard the USS George Washington from taking their own lives in 2022.
Written By
Andy Tsubasa Field