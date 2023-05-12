After Shelton sailor's death, CT senators want legislation improving shipboard conditions

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Xavier Sandor was a strong, devoted serviceman who dreamed of adventure when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, according to his father, John Sandor.

Now, a year after his death, Connecticut's senators are proposing legislation to improve living conditions and mental health care for sailors that could have helped prevent Sandor and two other sailors aboard the USS George Washington from taking their own lives in 2022.

"The Navy ... failed him," said John Sandor at a gathering in Shelton with U.S. senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, noting that his son was excited to "travel the world and experience everything he could while serving in the Navy."

Sandor said his son "was not given the chance he should have. We are here today to make sure other servicemen and women are given the chance they deserve."

Blumenthal and Murphy, alongside John Sandor and Mary Graft, Xavier Sandor's mother, introduced new legislation Friday at Shelton's Veterans Memorial Park in honor of the pair's son. The senators have been demanding accountability following the death by suicide of Sandor and two other sailors.

The legislation, called the Seaman Xavier Sandor Support for Sailors Act, would authorize an allowance for junior sailors to pay for housing when their ships undergo overhauls, such as extended maintenance, in a shipyard. It would also allow the Secretary of the Navy to "appoint and retain" two licensed clinicians to serve as counselors on nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, landing helicopter assault ships and large-deck amphibious ships.

“The loss of Xavier Sandor is heartbreaking, and it’s even more devastating that his death was preventable," said Murphy in a statement. "Unlivable conditions aboard the USS George Washington and the lack of mental health services left Xavier and others like him feeling unsupported and desperate.

"This legislation would give the Navy the ability to make much-needed reforms that will improve life for sailors assigned to ships undergoing major overhauls," Murphy added.

The senators introduced the bill in response to a 2022 U.S. Navy report, which investigated the suicides of three crew members of the USS George Washington aircraft carrier. The crew members included Sandor, then 19, who grew up in Shelton and graduated as a master at arms in San Antonio, Texas, before taking on his first Navy role on the ship.

The deaths of the crew members occurred while the aircraft carrier was undergoing a lengthy refitting process for nuclear-powered ships, often known as Refueling and Complex Overhaul, which the announcement said created subpar living conditions for sailors, particularly young sailors like Sandor who can be overwhelmed by the sheer size of an aircraft carrier.

Findings the announcement highlighted from the report include round-the-clock shipyard operations, frequent interruptions of electric power, heating, air conditioning and hot water for weeks, along with no access to welfare and recreation services. It also pointed to a two-month backlog for mental health appointments and how sailors were hesitant to seek treatment "through Navy channels" due to concerns it would affect future career opportunities.

Blumenthal, a Senate Armed Services Committee member, in a statement called the housing allowance and enhanced mental health services "common sense measures to improve quality of life and save lives."

“Our legislation will help spare other sailors from the abhorrent conditions confronting Xavier Sandor — no mental health care, unacceptable housing, or access to relief," Blumenthal said. "Xavier Sandor’s tragic death underscores the Navy’s failure to care for its sailors, and the clear need for legislation."

In a January letter to Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro, the senators had also criticized conditions aboard the ship during its refueling and complex overhaul, and the barriers sailors faced to receiving mental health care, including a two-month backlog for routine mental health screenings and fears it would affect their future career opportunities.

“There were multiple mistakes made by the USS George Washington’s leadership and warnings that could and should have prevented it,” the senators state in the letter about Sandor's death. “It is completely intolerable for the Navy to place sailors onboard a ship with these conditions and tremendous barriers to accessing care and support.”