Native Americans renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot

PHOENIX (AP) — A coalition of Native American groups who have lobbied the Kansas City Chiefs to abandon their mascot, logo and the fan-driven “tomahawk chop” said Thursday the team's return to the Super Bowl has emboldened them more than ever.
“People are trying to be really positive about Kansas City and what it does and how like ‘Yes, sports binds us all together,’ ” Rhonda LeValdo, founder of the Kansas City-based Indigenous activist group Not In Our Honor, said at a news conference. “It’s not bringing our people into this celebration together. Really, it’s hurting us more because now it’s the bigger spotlight where you’re seeing this all over the world.”