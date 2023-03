SHELTON — The pay parking lot at the corner of Howe Avenue and Center Street is open to all – and its owner wants the public to know it.

Angelo Melisi, owner and developer of Bridge Street Commons I and II, purchased the lot at the corner of Center Street and Howe Avenue, across the street from his newest development and home to Chaplin restaurant, last year. The parking lot, which is automated, opened in December.

“It has worked out well,” said Melisi, who purchased the land from former owner Ralph Sylvester with the intention of creating more parking downtown.

“The lot gets great use. But there are still people out there who don’t understand that this parking lot is for public use,” Melisi said.

This pay parking lot comes as a developer, 62 Center, LLC, is seeking Planning and Zoning Commission approval for a parking garage. The structure would feature first floor retail space, a rooftop beer garden and restaurant with five levels of parking in between.

Melisi’s lot was home to about a dozen spaces that had been leased by the city.

Melisi said the lot has 26 spaces, with an electronic gate and fencing. It cost some $100,000 to complete, but with what he calls limited parking downtown and the impending loss of available spaces at the former Chromium Process lot, he said this was a solid investment.

The cost is $5 for the first hour, $3 an hour after that. Melisi said most vehicles average two to three hours. And lot usage has been consistent, with this past week, 40 cars parked on Friday, 50 on Saturday and 38 on Sunday, he said.

In addition to parking for the popular Chaplin restaurant, Melisi's downtown properties include Bridge Street Commons I, on the corner of Howe Avenue and Canal Street West, with 44 apartments; and Bridge Street Commons II, on the corner of Howe Avenue and Center Street, with 72 units.

Melisi has been the most outspoken critic about what he calls the dearth of parking downtown.

He stated the situation will only worsen now that the Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the proposed construction of a mixed-use building on the former Chromium Process site, which is presently vacant and used for parking downtown.