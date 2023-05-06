Shelton resident franchises fifth Giggling Pig studio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — For Hannah Perry, failure was never an option.

Twelve years ago, the British-born Perry, who had spent more than a decade as a nanny in the states, turned small business owner, opening the Giggling Pig Art & Party Studio — her chance to combine her love of children and creativity — in the heart of Shelton.

Since then thousands of youngsters have attended her creative camps, art classes and parties.

All the while she was creating an animated world all her own, built around Honeysuckle Village, with a cast of characters led by Giggles the Pig. The goal, she said, is to present a place where kindness is king, and creativity is cultivated.

“I knew I had to make it, or I was going back to England,” said Perry. “I knew I was not going to fail. This is my life’s passion. I knew it would be successful.”

Perry has authored three books and created a line of merchandise based on the world of Honeysuckle Village — and her business style has rubbed off on others.

Perry spent the past week not only celebrating her 12th anniversary owning the Giggling Pig, which has since moved from Center Street to River Road, but also welcoming her newest franchisee. There are now five locations — Shelton, Milford, Bethel, Seymour and the newest location in Guilford.

"When I first came to America, what I found was there was a lack of places to bring children where they could be creative,” said Perry, who has placed a special emphasis on working with special needs children. “And there was a major gap in the market for special needs students.”

Perry’s goal was creating a business model to meet those needs, and her business partner, Lana Pirulli, says, her plans worked to perfection.

“She has not only dedicated her life to children but also creating a family right here,” said Pirulli, who is Perry’s managing director of franchises and has taught art with Perry for a decade. “Children love coming here. People who come here to work love being here.”

Perry said her greatest joy is watching the children come to class or camp with huge smiles, running in to tell her and the staff about what is happening in their lives. She also takes pride in seeing some of her former students come back to teach alongside her.

“It’s all a dream come true,” Perry said about her franchise success. “I always had this vision. I just can’t believe it is happening so fast. I know I could make it happen. I am so proud to be able to show my success to my children. If you focus and believe, you can make anything happen.”

Perry, a single mother of two, said she continues to receive numerous franchise requests, but she takes the selection process quite seriously.

“I really listen when talking to them,” Perry said about prospective franchisees. “When I ask about why they want to start this, if I don’t hear the right words, the right responses, I know that is not the right person.”

Perry said opening a Giggling Pig is about more than money. It’s about making a difference in the lives of children and their families.

“I want to make an impact on my community. That’s why I do this,” Perry said. “I want to know I made my corner of the world a better place, that my actions left a positive impact. I want my children to see that and be proud.”

For more information about classes, camps, workshops, and parties, visit thegigglingpig.com