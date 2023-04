SHELTON — Plans to build 16 single-family homes on land owned by Mayor Mark Lauretti on Shelton Avenue have been filed with the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The commission received the application — filed by Bridgeport-based B-Wizz, LLC — on Wednesday. A public hearing will be held in the near future.

Lauretti has already confirmed to Hearst Connecticut Media that he has an agreement to sell his property at 390 Shelton Ave., land he purchased for $204,000 in 2017. The deal is contingent on zoning approvals, according to the mayor.

The development, titled Oak Hill Estates, received approval from the Inland Wetlands Commission in December and calls for the construction of 16 homes — which Lauretti states will sell for anywhere between $700,000 and $750,000 once completed — on some six acres of land.

There is a single-family home on the property now.

The plans have drawn the ire of some neighbors, including those at nearby Aspetuck Village. This proposed deal and development was also the focus of an ethics complaint filed by Dave Eldridge, who ran unsuccessfully against Lauretti for mayor in 2021.

Eldridge's ethics complaint accuses the mayor of violating two sections of the Code of Ethics and one section of the City Charter, saying the potential development is a conflict of interest given Lauretti's role as mayor.

The Board of Ethics was to review the complaint on Wednesday, and details of any decision are not yet available.

Lauretti said he is not involved in development, adding that he sold property in the city before being elected mayor and during his term, which now spans more than 30 years.

Eldridge said the Planning and Zoning Commission should not go forward with even accepting the plans for public hearing until the ethics issue is resolved.

Commission Chair Virginia Harger said, even with an ethics complaint in play, there was no reason to not take action at the Wednesday meeting.

“All applications are reviewed and a decision to approve or deny is made by the commission at the appropriate time on the merits of the proposal, not on who the applicant happens to be,” Harger said.