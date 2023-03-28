Police: Impaired semi driver kills 4 people changing tire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) — The driver of a tractor-trailer that hit a van alongside an interstate in east Tennessee — killing four people who were changing a tire and critically injuring another — was impaired, police said.

Saul A. Carrera, 60, of New York, was driving a Peterbilt tractor-trailer south on Interstate 81 Sunday when the vehicle veered to the right onto the shoulder and sideswiped the white Chevrolet Express van, hitting five males who were trying to repair the tire, Kingsport Police said in a statement. Afterward, the tractor-trailer continued south for a short distance before jack-knifing and overturning, police said.