The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club Flags for Heroes is growing in only its second year.

This year, flags will fly again on the Shelton Riverwalk, and for the first time, also on the Derby Green. The Flags for Heroes will be presented from May 27 to June 15. All flag sponsors and everyone in the community are invited to join the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club for a Flags for Heroes ceremony at 11 a.m. on June 10 on the Riverwalk.

“My hero was nurse Bonnie from Bridgeport Hospital," said Lucy Andrade, a Flags for Heroes committee member. "She took care of my dad during the beginning of COVID. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have had my last conversation with my dear dad. She will always have a special place in my heart. I honored her with a flag last year."

Heroes may be veterans, current service members, first responders, public safety officials, teachers, coaches, essential workers, family members or neighbors.

“I was struck with pride and joy and patriotism when my father-in-law was honored at the Wallingford Rotary Club Flags for Heroes program in 2021 for being a Marine," said Linda Holmes-Hannon, Flags for Heroes chair. "I knew we have many heroes that we need to honor in our communities, and this inspired me to bring this wonderful project here to the Valley.”

Holmes-Hannon, said more than 200 flags flew at the Shelton Riverwalk last year.

"So many people wanted to support and honor the heroes in our lives last year during our first Flags for Heroes," she said. "We’ve had so many requests since last year, and we are looking forward to helping honor even more community heroes this year.”

Individuals and businesses can sponsor flags — ranging from one to 10 based on the sponsorship level — and decide to fly them at the Derby Green or Shelton Riverwalk.

The following sponsorship levels are available and should be submitted by May 5:

•$2,500 Stars and Stripes Sponsor: Honors 10 heroes. Includes 10 flags with medallions, five heroes t-shirts, and recognition at the event, on the banner and social media posts

•$1,000 Friend of Vets Sponsor: Honors eight heroes. Includes eight flags, medallions, four heroes t-shirts, and recognition at the event, on the banner and social media posts

•$500 Medal of Honor Sponsor: Honor six heroes. Includes six flags, medallions, three heroes t-shirts, and recognition at the event, on the banner and social media posts

$250 Betsy Ross Sponsor: Honor four heroes. Includes four flags, medallions, two heroes t-shirts, and recognition at the event, on the banner and social media posts

$60 Individual Flag Sponsor: Honor one hero. Includes one flag and medallion.

All funds raised by the program will go right back to the communities of Shelton and Derby through grants, high school and other community programs. The Derby-Shelton Rotary Club retains the flags for use at future events.

Visit the Derby-Shelton Rotary Club website to download an order form or purchase sponsorships online at www.derby-sheltonrotary.org, or contact Holmes-Hannon with questions and for more information at Linda.Holmes-Hannon@hilton.com or 203-650-2391.

For high school students looking for community service hours, contact Lucy Andrade at Ljandrade12@gmail.com or 203-258-4519.