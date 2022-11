SHELTON — Sign replacement and exit renumbering on Route 8 will begin Nov. 22, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The existing highway signs have exceeded their useful service life, according to a DOT statement.

“The existing signs have less than adequate retro reflectivity, are in poor condition, and do not meet the current standards,” according to state DOT officials.

Plans are also being prepared to replace signs and complex sign supports along Route 8 in Bridgeport, Shelton, Derby and Naugatuck.

DOT officials said the types of signs that will be replaced include, but are not limited to, large overhead and side mounted guide signs and smaller signs such as mile markers, exit number signs, speed limit signs, merge signs, and route confirmation signs.

Northbound from Bridgeport, the former Exit 2 in the city will now be Exit 1. Lindley Street Exit 4 will become Exit 2A. Stratford Exit 8 is slated to become Exit 5. Other exit number changes will be for Huntington Road, from Exit 11 to 7; Old Stratford Road, 12 to 9; Constitution Boulevard/Bridgeport Avenue, 13 to 11; CT 110/Howe Avenue, 14 to 12A; and CT34/Derby/New Haven, 15 to 12B.

Farther north, the Pershing Drive exit in Ansonia will change from 16 to 13A, and Seymour Ave. from 17 to 13B. The Wakelee Ave. exit to Route 334 in Ansonia will change from 19 to 15, and the Derby Ave. exit from 21 to 17.

Exit 26, for Route 63 in Naugatuck, will become the new Exit 25A, and Naugatuck’s Exit 27 will become Exit 25B.

All number changes are tentative at this point.

Additionally, mileage-based exit number signs will be added on Route 8.

The Quaker Corp. was awarded the job at a cost of $9.9 million. Work is expected to be completed in November 2024.

DOT officials said that once work begins, there may be lane closures on Route 8, Monday through Sunday at various times depending on the vicinity on Route 8.