SHELTON — Margaret Del Buono has spent more than a decade supporting the students at Shelton High School, where she teaches culinary arts, family and consumer sciences.

Now the longtime teacher — who has been on leave since late March after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer — is on the receiving end of that support as she continues her battle against the disease.

“I think about all the fun things we had planned (with my students),” said Margaret Del Buono, 49, known as Maggie to her family and friends, “but just knowing that my students and community have my back no matter what is very touching.”

Margaret Del Buono — who her husband, Andrew, calls a “loving spirit" and "self-acknowledged master Jedi" — was diagnosed on March 23. Her prognosis is terminal, but she says there are treatments that can increase her longevity and quality of life.

“It is a very heartfelt warmth and honesty knowing that they have my back regarding treatments and the diagnosis that I have been given,” she added. “It allows me to move forward with this and I’m more aware of the giant size of my support group now.”

She said she has decided to fight.

"What drives me in my fight against cancer is the decision I made to attack this head on and grab the bull by the horns, so to speak, and run with it,” she said. “It has allowed me to take this part one step at a time.”

After the diagnosis Margaret Del Buono spent about seven weeks in inpatient care at Yale New Haven Smilow Cancer Hospital. This included four weeks of multiple trips in and out of the ICU, where she had numerous tests, biopsies, scans, mappings and other procedures.

She was discharged home about a week ago, with returns planned for radiation and chemotherapy treatments, as well as physical therapy and occupational therapy care.

At home she is confined to a hospital bed or wheelchair but is able to use a walker with assistance for short periods.

Her husband has set up a GoFundMe page seeking financial assistance for medical bills and equipment necessary to make her life easier and as enjoyable as possible while at their home. The couple has already raised more than $13,000.

“She has touched the lives of so many kids, and now Maggie needs some help herself that I simply cannot provide alone, nor would she even ask, even in her own time of need she refrains from it, so here I am asking for help for her,” he wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“Knowing we have a long road ahead and many things to do, your support will get her comfortably back home very soon,” Andrew Del Buono added in the post.

Andrew Del Buono said his wife will require therapy, continued treatments with transportation to and from the hospital in a wheelchair.

“After about a month being confined to a bed, all she says she wants right now is to get back to work, and to see her class of seniors graduate this year,” he said in an interview.

Andrew Del Buono said she is overwhelmed by the generosity of funds and support the pair have received.

“This all significantly changed my perception on life in general and we must enjoy as much time with family friends and loved ones as we can first,” Andrew Del Buono said. “Having such a strong community backing us has made us very humble.”