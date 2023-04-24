Affordable housing push could force changes to 'upscale' Shelton development

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The city’s push for more affordable rental units could force major changes to a modified “upscale” development proposal on River Road along the Housatonic River.

Developers Ricar, LLC, and Mianus Holdings, LLC, who had previously received Planned Development District approval for land listed at 704, 712 and 722 River Road, expanded the plan by incorporating the adjacent lot at 726 River Road, the former Autoswage site, and have proposed expanding the plans further to include condominiums and medical office space.

The new expanded plan would allow a relocation and increase in the size of the previously approved restaurant and event facility and add 7,800 square feet of office space. The revision also would reduce the 102 previously approved apartments to 90 apartments, and add 35 condominium units, in addition to boat slips, a boat launch/travel-lift and a multi-purpose boat house.

The Planning and Zoning Commission opened the public hearing on the application earlier this year. At the most recent hearing, though, the developers learned they could need to set aside as many as 16 percent — or 14 units — of the rentals as affordable housing in accordance with state statute 8-30g.

Rick Kral, principal in Ricar, LLC and Mianus Holdings, LLC, said he would “seriously consider” the request, which he admitted would require some “serious redesigning.” The commission voted to continue the public hearing to a future date.

“The economics may require redesign,” said attorney Dominick Thomas, who represents the developers. “Maybe it means removing the condos and making the entire residential area apartments to make this economically feasible.”

Thomas argued that the developers are spending significant money to remediate the property, which is a brownfields site, and create public access space along the river.

Thomas added that when the developers received approval for 102 units, no affordable housing was included.

“That was then, this is now,” commission Chair Virginia Harger responded. “If we require conformity to the affordable housing plan, everybody has share in it."

The commission recently approved its proposed affordable housing plan, which the commissioners have stated is a guideline for integrating affordable housing into proposed rental unit developments.

The Board of Aldermen must also approve the plan before it takes effect. The aldermen are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the plan next month, after which a vote could be held.

Thomas questioned why the requirement was 16 percent for this project, with 90 units, when Cedar Village at the Locks, located at the end of Canal Street, has 120 units but was required to provide only 10 percent of units designated as affordable.

“There is wiggle room” Harger said, “but (Planning and Zoning) loses all credibility if we hopscotch over proposals.”

The proposed project — which is located across from Murphy’s Lane and the Crescent Village housing development — calls for the restaurant and event facility to be relocated to 726 River Road and increased in size along with the new medical office space incorporated into the proposed building.

According to the plan, the 102 currently approved apartments in three buildings will be reduced to 90 apartments in two buildings, with 45 units in each structure. There will be 28 one-bedroom units, 50 two-bedroom units and 12 three-bedroom units, the plan states.

The proposed 35-unit condominium will have 14 one-bedroom units, 17 two-bedroom units and four three-bedroom units.

The commission asked the developers to submit updated plans, elevations and renderings, with a focus on the composition of the retaining walls that are currently noted as "to be designed by others," the design of trash receptacle enclosures, the guard railings, and the exact location where the boardwalk along the piers changes to a concrete sidewalk.

Commissioners also pointed out the long stretch of parking spaces behind the two apartment buildings needed to be broken up with landscaped islands.