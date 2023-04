SHELTON — A local developer is helping take the next step in Canal Street’s redevelopment.

The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Wednesday, approved Cedar Village at The Locks, Don Stanziale, Jr.’s plan to develop a four-story building at 287 Canal St., known as the Ascom Hasler site. Cedar Village is planned to have 129 apartments and 1,745 square feet of retail space.

Stanziale must return with final detailed development plans once he receives approvals from the state traffic authority, city engineer and fire marshal,and completes layout and architectural designs.

"We’ve been working on this a long time. It is going to be a nice project,” said Stanziale, owner of Midland Development & Contracting, who also Cedar Village at Carroll’s on Howe Avenue.

The commission called on Stanziale to set aside 10 percent of the units, 13 total, as affordable under state statute 8-30g.

The commission recently approved its proposed affordable housing plan, which the commissioners have stated is a guideline for integrating affordable housing into proposed rental unit developments.

The Board of Aldermen must also approve the plan before it takes effect. The aldermen are scheduled to hold a public hearing on the plan next month, after which a vote could be held.

According to the plan, projects with more than 100 units would need 18 percent to be affordable, split evenly between 80 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

In seeking to set aside only 10 percent, Stanziale told the commissioners he would construct the Riverwalk and create a seating area for people to enjoy looking over the Shelton canal locks and the Housatonic River. The new building would have views of the river.

The construction would include the walkway, lighting and fencing along the entire frontage of the Housatonic River, plus the Canal Locks, a distance of more than 500 feet. Work would include any necessary retaining walls and a switch-back ramp system providing access from the Canal Street public sidewalk down to the Riverwalk.

“Other riverfront developments have simply provided a prepared easement for the future construction of the Riverwalk by the City of Shelton,” the resolution states.

Commissioners had voiced concerns about the amount of parking proposed. In the plans, Stanziale had proposed 187 spaces, but he has since reached an agreement with John Watts — owner of the former Ascom Hasler site — to purchase the land across the street for at least 24 additional spots.

“This would be for visitors of the apartments or people visiting the locks,” Stanziale said.

An alternative place for extra parking, he added, would be the left side of the building over the lower parking area adjacent to the locks.

The proposed building will include 40 studios, 77 one-bedrooms and 12 two-bedroom units, and the top floor would feature three outside deck areas, one which will be covered, to allow for viewing of the river.

This site has environmental issues, like most of the old industrial sites along Canal Street. During a previous Shelton Economic Development Corp. meeting, SEDC President Paul Grimmer said most of the issues reside inside the building, such as lead and asbestos contamination.