SHELTON — Charter revision is back on the table, and the newly formed commission is seeking the public’s input.

The Charter Revision Commission was reformed in January, two years after voters struck down recommended changes that included eliminating the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and increasing party maximums for elected positions.

That commission — consisting of Chair Win Oppel, former alderman Joanna Carloni and Peter Finch, son of former Bridgeport Mayor Bill Finch, all Republicans, and unaffiliated members Ruth Ann Dunford and David Presutto — began meeting again earlier this month

A public hearing to elicit ideas of possible revisions from residents, will be May 22 at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall auditorium.

Oppel said people can make comments at the hearing and could also submit written statements at that time. People can also submit statements via email to sheltoncharter23@gmail.com. Those comments received email will also be entered into the record, Oppel said.

“My thought is we start at the beginning,” said Oppel when asked if this commission would just send the previous recommendations that were denied by voters. “We will work our way through the entire charter.”

He said some areas may not require any changes, while others may spark more discussion. Oppel said one area he sees that could require change is bidding levels, but he personally sees no reason to alter the Board of A&T.

“That’s just my personal opinion,” Oppel said.

Oppel said the commission will work quickly so recommendations can be submitted to the Board of Aldermen by mid-August. He said the final deadline is Sept. 7 for adding the charter revision proposals to the November ballot.

Residents by a more than 2-1 margin denied proposed charter changes in 2020.

At the time, Mayor Mark Lauretti said the final vote “defies logic.”

Members of political parties joined forces to oppose the charter revision proposal, forming what was then a political action group — Envision Shelton.

Envision Shelton started as a political action committee comprised of Democrats and Republicans that came together to fight the charter revision proposal on the November 2020 ballot. The group then formed into a ballot committee and ran candidates in the 2021 municipal election.

Envision Shelton has since disbanded, but its former chair, Lorraine Rossner, now a Board of Education member, says her group is ready to re-form, depending on the final report of the new Charter Revision Committee.