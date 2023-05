This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — City youth athletic teams have long been the envy of surrounding communities — and its esports club can now be counted on that list.

The Shelton Esports Club, under the guidance of Shelton Intermediate School automation and robotics teacher Doug Williams, had five of its six teams make the CIAC playoffs this spring, with three earning spots in the state quarterfinals.

The Smash Bros. team, Splatoon 3 team, and Madden NFL team all made it to the quarterfinals. The Splatoon 3 team finished fourth place among nearly 200 teams in the region during the regular season.

But Williams said the club’s success is based on more than wins and losses — it is a chance to bring gamers, who would normally be alone, together in a team atmosphere.

“Esports brings kids into the school environment, where they can play collaboratively and competitively,” Williams said. “It's way more than kids just playing video games. To be successful, students must think critically, be creative on the spot, and strategize.”

Williams said his players scout out their competition every week, come up with a game plan, and practice that game plan, just like traditional sports. Esports, short for electronic sports, is a form of competitive gaming with focuses on teamwork, communication, strategic thinking and leadership.

“We have had countless games where we have beaten teams with higher skills than us, simply because we focus on strategy and teamwork,” Williams said. “Individually skilled players can certainly help a team, but how well the entire team works together and communicates will determine their success.”

Shelton Esports was formed six years ago, and. While it is considered a club, Williams said it certainly mirrors the organization of an athletic program.

There are different teams for each of the games in which the club participates. Each team has its own schedule against other high schools around the state and region. Teams practice together, scout out their opponents, are expected to maintain sportsmanship during all matches, and players need to meet certain academic criteria in order to play in their games.

During the fall season this year, the club had 14 students play across four teams. In the spring the club had 17 students play across six teams.

“I completely understand the negative association of video games being played in a school setting,” Williams said, “But almost all kids play video games in some capacity anyway, whether it is on a computer, gaming console, or smartphone.”

Will Woods, senior on the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” team, joined originally for the chance to face off against competition from throughout the state.

"I love all the competitiveness from everyone I play against,” said Woods, who redited the regular practicing with teammates for his team’s success this past season.

"Being able to train against certain characters and practice techniques was super helpful,” he said. “Playing in a team environment really helped boost my energy during every match. Having a team to fight for made me play even harder.”

Greg Uanino, senior on the “Splatoon 3” team, enjoyed pushing himself to improve at something he can enjoy with other people like video games.

"One thing I've enjoyed the most has been playing with the team and coming up with game plans before matches,” Uanino said. “Collaborating to take down a coordinated team is a great feeling that you can't normally get when playing alone."

He added that each player on the team has varying levels of individual skill.

"However, coordinating together is also a massive factor," he said. "A well-coordinated team can overcome great odds if they work together, just like any athletic sport.”

Williams said there are also college opportunities for high school students enrolled in esports programs. Many colleges around the country have esports programs, including many in Connecticut. Some schools also offer esports scholarships.

Williams said the club’s wish is to one day have an esports lab that resembles those at the college level; with gaming computers, gaming peripherals (keyboards, mice, headsets), gaming consoles, and production equipment to help record gameplay.