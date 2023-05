SHELTON — The high school drama club has rocked its way to a state-high nine award nominations.

The SHS Drama Club’s spring production, “Rock of Ages: High School Edition,” earned nine Stephen Sondheim nominations, including best musical, with performers also up for best actor and best actress. Nominations were announced Monday.

“Nomination day is always so exciting,” said director Katherine Sedlock, who was nominated for best direction and best choreography. “Each year I’m always so excited and thankful when I hear Shelton High School announced. It feels amazing to be recognized.”

Sedlock’s father and club advisor Joe Sedlock echoed his daughter’s enthusiasm about nomination day.

"I am beyond happy for the kids, and everyone involved in receiving them,” Joe said. “It's very rewarding being a part of a program that is appreciated by people in our community who love what high school students can do.

He added that awards and nominations are just icing on the cake.

"Hard work and preparation have once again paid off big time," he said.

Shelton High is seeking its third consecutive best musical nod after winning with "Chicago" prior to the pandemic and "Seussical: The Musical" last year.

The nine nominations are one more than the eight earned for its past two spring musicals.

Along with best musical, best direction and best choreography, the club also received nominations for best actor (Ben Souza as Lonny Barnett), best actress (Megan Loiacano as Sherrie) best costume design (Kayla Gzyms, Megan Loiacano and Kylee Taylor), best scenic design (Connor Hackett); best lighting design (Ben Souza) and best ensemble.

“I feel like this production is so highly recognized because we are the reigning champs,” Sedlock said, “We had the pressure to measure up to ourselves, which I think we succeeded in doing."

She said every nomination is exciting, but she was most proud of the newer category, Best Ensemble.

“It helps remind the students that each cast member is important no matter the size of the role,” Sedlock said.