SHELTON — Ben Souza has been known for reading scripts. Now he has been honored for writing one.

The Shelton High sophomore — who last year earned a Sondheim Best Actor nomination for his work as Horton the Elephant in the Shelton High drama club’s spring musical "Seussical" — recently earned The Palace Theatre’s Ernie DiMattia Emerging Young Artist Award for his writing of an original one-act play.

“It took a lot of courage and confidence for me to even submit my play,” said Souza, one of three high schoolers to be recognized.

“I just kept saying to myself ‘This is awful. This doesn’t deserve to be seen,’ ” Souza added. “So naturally when I won, I was ecstatic, especially because writing is something I want to have a future in.”

Souza was honored for his play “Aisle Eleven.” He received $500, and his voice and vision will come to life on April 17 with a staged reading by professional actors at The Palace in Stamford.

“He’s always been a high-energy, creative actor and now to see him highlighted for writing is very awesome,” said Katherine Sedlock, who been teaching Souza since elementary school with Center Stage Theatre and now with the Shelton High drama club. “He always brings a great attitude and passion.”

The Palace has brought in award-winning international director, choreographer and educator Luis Salgado to guest direct the staged readings, which will be attended by the playwrights’ parents, teachers and friends, as well as Stamford Center for the Arts board members.

“Ever since elementary school, I’ve always been very interested in writing,” said Souza, who is starring as Lonny Barnett in the club’s coming spring musical "Rock of Ages: High School Edition." “But it was the pandemic that made me a true writer.”

Souza said being home all day gave him ample time to get his creative juices flowing. He said he took the time to write down all the ideas that came into his head.

"I think writing and acting are actually a lot more similar rather than different,” Souza said. “Both art forms at their core are really about listening and finding the truth in even the most outlandish tales in order to provoke an emotional response from an audience.”

Souza said Dana Ann Jeanette-Kneen, head of the Shelton High School English department, sent him the application for the contest.

“The due date kept getting closer and closer, and eventually I sat down to write, and it almost poured out of me,” Souza said. “I wrote it in a day, which is probably why the play is written with quick, witty dialogue and a fast pace. 'Aisle Eleven' explores loyalty and greed, following two friends attempting to steal valuable baseball cards from a store."

The Emerging Young Artist Award was established in 2010 and is open to all high school students from Fairfield and Westchester counties.

The Palace’s Arts in Education programs are year-round. Students learn such skills as confidence, problem solving, teamwork, perseverance and focus.

“What I love most about acting and writing is that I can truly express myself in both forms,” Souza said. “I’ve always been fascinated with entertaining audiences and making others feel certain emotions, whether it be happy, sad, or thrilled, by telling a story, no matter if I’m acting or writing. That’s what I love best about the two mediums. “

The staged reading on will begin with coffee, tea, desserts at 6:30 p.m. with the reading beginning at 7 p.m. It is free. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Maggie Brennan at mbrennan@palacestamford.org.

The Palace Theatre is located at 61 Atlantic Street in Stamford. For the latest news and updates, follow @ThePalaceTheatreStamford on Facebook and @PalaceStamford on Twitter and Instagram.