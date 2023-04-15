Shelton High student, actor honored for writing talent; 'I was ecstatic'
SHELTON — Ben Souza has been known for reading scripts. Now he has been honored for writing one.
The Shelton High sophomore — who last year earned a Sondheim Best Actor nomination for his work as Horton the Elephant in the Shelton High drama club’s spring musical "Seussical" — recently earned The Palace Theatre’s Ernie DiMattia Emerging Young Artist Award for his writing of an original one-act play.