SHELTON — For the mayor’s position, winning this year’s election comes with a pay bump.

The Board of Aldermen, at its meeting Thursday, approved a change to the city charter ordinance governing salary and benefits for the mayor’s position. The post has been held for the past 32 years by Republican Mark Lauretti, who will seek his 17th consecutive term this November.

The new ordinance includes a salary bump as well as city-covered health insurance for those mayors who have served 20 years or more and are 65 at the time of retirement or leaving office.

Alderman Kevin Kosty was the lone dissenter, saying his issue was not with the salary increase or the current officeholder but with the retirement benefit language as presented.

“Should a retired mayor, regardless of political party, be able to saddle the city with a healthcare burden that could be three to six times the amount of the next closest retiree?” Kosty said.

“We want to create a position with compensation that attracts CEO-quality people to run the city,” Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., stated at last month’s public hearing on this ordinance amendment.

Kosty agreed that someone who works more than 20 years does deserve retirement, but consultant David Dunn’s report showed no other mayors Shelton was compared with receive 100 percent healthcare coverage for themselves and their spouse for any Medicare supplement plan they choose.

Kosty said Dunn’s report does not reference city and Board of Education employees. He added that either plan choices were limited, costs were split between towns and mayor, or reimbursements were limited, usually $500 or less.

“Not having similar language in our mayor's ordinance made no sense,” Kosty said.

“I believed the goal of this review was to make sure the mayor's salary and benefits were competitive, but be fiscally responsible and nonpartisan about it,” Kosty added. “I don't think making Shelton's Mayor the second highest paid in our comparison study with benefits that far exceed others accomplishes the goals of competitiveness or is fiscally sound. And giving a blank check for health insurance after retirement while others are limited to $500 or less is unfair.”

A Medicare supplement plan comparison posted on CT.gov showed available plans exceeding $1,500, Kosty said.

The proposed amendment on the mayor’s salary calls for a bump in salary to $166,133 beginning as of the second pay period of November 2023, then to $174,439 for the second pay period of November 2024.

From there, the salary will be adjusted each year for the second pay period of November based upon the cost-of-living adjustment, not less than 3 percent and not more than 6 percent.

The ordinance changes include the city reimbursing 100 percent of retirement insurance costs for mayors who serve a minimum of 20 years and are 65 years of age at the time of retirement. This new language also covers the mayor’s spouse.

The ordinance governing the mayor’s salary and benefits will be updated November 2027 and every six years thereafter. Consultant David Dunn prepared a survey using information from the city wage and salary consultant and the latest data from the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities from cities with similar populations.

Dunn also compared the city’s ability to pay, grand list equalization and internal salary comparison data to arrive at a recommended salary.

Lauretti presently earns $158,221, according to data from the finance department. This salary became effective on Nov. 15, 2022.

Frank Donato, during the public portion of the aldermen’s meeting, told Lauretti he felt he did not deserve a raise. The public portion rules say the aldermen and mayor do not respond to comments from the public — but Donato’s comment led Lauretti to break the rules.

“You’re not concerned about what the superintendent (of schools) makes?” Lauretti asked Donato, who had stressed his support for more school funding and adding more workforce housing to the city.

“(Superintendent Ken Saranich) makes $50,000 more than I do … and he has two years on the job,” Lauretti added. “Somehow you disparage me after 32 years … like I have not done my job.”

Donato responded, saying he backs term limits, and after 32 years, Shelton deserves different leadership.

“After 32 years, I believe you will become part of the woodwork,” said Donato. “After 32 years, it is time for someone else.”

“You are in denial because it is me,” Lauretti responded.

Lauretti said, over the past 32 years, the city has become one of the most “forward moving” municipalities in Connecticut.

“There are term limits,” Lauretti added. “I must run every two years, to me, that’s term limits. The people get to decide.”