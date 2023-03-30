Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year

SHELTON — The city’s top job could soon be one of the highest paid among cities of similar or larger size throughout the Stamford/Bridgeport area, according to data presented to the Board of Aldermen.
Consultant David Dunn provided survey results to the aldermen Tuesday which call for the mayor’s position — occupied by Mayor Mark Lauretti for the past 32 years — to receive a 5 percent hike beginning later this year, putting the position second among communities with a population of 40,000 or higher.