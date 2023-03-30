Shelton mayor could see salary jump to $175K next year

SHELTON — The city’s top job could soon be one of the highest paid among cities of similar or larger size throughout the Stamford/Bridgeport area, according to data presented to the Board of Aldermen.

Consultant David Dunn provided survey results to the aldermen Tuesday which call for the mayor’s position — occupied by Mayor Mark Lauretti for the past 32 years — to receive a 5 percent hike beginning later this year, putting the position second among communities with a population of 40,000 or higher.

“We want to create a position with compensation that attracts CEO-quality people to run the city,” said Board of Aldermen President John Anglace, Jr., adding that the aldermen will vote on Dunn’s recommendations at one of its future regular meetings.

The proposed amendment on the mayor’s salary calls for a bump in salary to $166,133 beginning as of the second pay period of November 2023, then to $174,439 for the second pay period of November 2024.

From there, the salary will be adjusted each year for the second pay period of November based upon the cost-of-living adjustment, not less than 3 percent and not more than 6 percent.

That would put the city’s mayor second among top paid city leaders — CEOs and CAOs — in municipalities with populations of 40,000 of more in the Bridgeport-Stamford area, comparing 2022 salaries. Of the eight communities in this category, all but two — Norwalk and Shelton — both have a mayor, or similarly titled position, and chief operating officer, both of whom earn executive level pay.

“Shelton does not have a second executive manager,” Dunn stated in his survey report in justifying the pay hike, “and is managed singularly through the leadership of the mayor. It is also noted that Shelton does not have an ‘economic development official. Such duties are handled by the mayor and his office.”

The Shelton mayor, at $166,000, would be higher than the 2022 salaries of the mayors of Bridgeport ($161,018), Norwalk ($161,393) and Fairfield ($145,072), which have populations of 148,333, 91,194 and 61,949, respectively. Shelton’s population sits at approximately 41,000.

Dunn also recommended that the mayor’s position be eligible to receive health insurance — paid by the city — during retirement if that individual has served for at least 20 years and is 65 years old at the time of retiring or leaving office.

Anglace said the mayor’s salary and benefits are adjusted as governed by city ordinance.

“We do a salary survey for the position of mayor every six years,” Anglace said. “We hire a human resource professional to do the study. His recommendations then go to the Board of Aldermen to be adopted in ordinance form. We have been doing this for many years now."

While the salary increases are done routinely, Dunn’s recommendation for additional benefits after retirement, under what he called the 85 rule, would be an addition to the ordinance governing the mayor’s salary and benefits.

Few spoke at the public hearing, but those who did questioned the need for the benefits package and the significant hike in the position’s salary.

“It’s too rich,” said Lud Spinelli, adding that a raise is deserved but to this extent. “I don’t think this position should be paid more than the mayor in the city of Bridgeport.”

Frank Donato questioned the need to give the mayor a raise at a time when focus, and funds, should be put toward the school budget, affordable housing creation and resolving union contracts, one of which has been in negotiation for more than four years.

Lauretti — who will be running for his 17th term this November — presently earns $158,221, according to data from the finance department. This salary became effective on Nov. 15, 2022, which was the anniversary of his inauguration in 2021.

The ordinance governing the mayor’s salary and benefits will be updated November 2027 and every six years thereafter. The ordinance requires that a survey is done using information from the city wage and salary consultant and the latest data from the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities from cities with similar populations.

The consultant also compares the city’s ability to pay, grand list equalization and internal salary comparison data to arrive at a recommended salary.