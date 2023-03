This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — There will be no tax increas for city residents next year if Mayor Mark Lauretti gets his way.

Lauretti has proposed a $131.1 million budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, an increase of only $1.7 million, or 1.4 percent, from the present year’s budget and keeping the mill rate at 17.47.

“This would result in no change to the mill rate,” Lauretti said at a joint meeting of the Board of Aldermen and Board of Apportionment and Taxation. “And it provides additional funding to the Board of Education.”

Lauretti budgeted $77.2 million for education, a $2.5 million increase from the present year’s budget, but less than half of the $5.3 million hike the school board had sought for next year.

The city side of Lauretti's budget proposal remained virtually unchanged from the current year, with notable decreases coming in the police, highways and bridges, and debt service accounts.

Lauretti said based on conversations with legislative leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont, he believes the state will be providing more funding for education to all municipalities statewide between now and the deadline for the aldermen to approve a 2023-24 budget.

“There is also an opportunity for the city to inject more money into the equation to support positions funded by grants,” Lauretti said. “This is subject to discussion and at the discretion of the Board of Aldermen.

“Nothing is solved immediately. It is done through discussion, negotiation and good thought based on facts,” Lauretti added.

Last month, the Board of Education approved a proposed budget of nearly $80.4 million, more than $5.3 million, or 7.15 percent, higher than the present 2022-23 school budget. And parents have been vocal — first appearing at the Board of Education’s vote on the superintendent’s budget then again at the most recent Board of Aldermen meeting — in their call for city leaders to cover the school’s full request.

The school board will get a chance to present its budget proposal to the aldermen and Board of A&T on April 5.

“As the mayor indicated in his budget presentation, we still have a long road ahead before anything is finalized,” Superintendent Ken Saranich said. He added he felt “positive and optimistic about our ability to work together in the best interest of our school system and city.”

Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish agreed with Saranich, saying she appreciated any increases offered in Lauretti’s budget plan, but added that the board’s request is one necessary to properly fund the district’s needs.

“I understand (Lauretti’s) job is to take care of the city and its taxpayers,” Yolish said, “However it’s the Board of Education’s job to take care of the education of the children and working staff. We have needs that are real and transparent — operating costs have gone up, utilities have gone up, health care has gone up and our increase in special education costs have gone up.”

Yolish said the board and school administration would work within their allocations, but these are costs over which the district has no control.

“I am hopeful that when the Board of Ed meets with the Board of Alderman and the Board of A&T, we will present the true reality of our needs, have positive discussion and answer the questions that concern them about our requests,” Yolish said.

“Hope, need and total transparency are key to this presentation on April 5 — we have this and will be prepared to present our case and show why we need additional financial support and assistance,” she said.