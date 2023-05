This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — For Elaine Matto, horticulture is more than a hobby, it is a passion.

Self-taught, Matto has taken to sprucing up the land around her own property for years, using native plantings with the goal of doing her part to enhance biodiversity, balance and sustainability in the environment.

Matto, a longtime Planning and Zoning Commissioner, is now hoping to bring an environmental touch to the city’s zoning rules. She has asked, and the commission agreed, that the zoning staff establish regulations that would require native plants be used for landscaping on commercial projects.

Once complete, the proposed regulation goes before the commission for discussion and a public hearing before any final vote.

“The commission and developers have indulged me about recommending native plants for a long time,” said Matto, walking through her plantings at her house. “Now I want to see this is formalized and made clear to applicants.”

Commission Chair Virginia Harger said Matto’s proposal deserves further study.

“After the commission agreed to do so, I became aware of a landscaping company in the area which promotes the use of native plants in their designs and have extended an invitation to the owners to attend an upcoming commission meeting to share their knowledge of what native plants would be suitable to include in any regulation,” Harger said.

Harger said she and Matto will also be reaching out to another expert, who has published material on this topic, to see if he would be willing to address the commission.

“Through research Commissioner Matto has done, she has compiled a list of reference material that I expect will be very helpful while developing a regulation,” Harger said.

To start the process, Matto submitted documents explaining why using it is important to use native plants. She said her research shows that using such plants benefits the entire ecosystem, from insects to birds.

She offered the commission links to a list of native plants, with oak trees topping the list. She said oaks support more than 400 hundred species of insects.

A native flowering dogwood is associated with 121 species, while a kousa dogwood, also called a Japanese dogwood, is associated with no native insects. Same with Bradford pears and many other popular landscape plants, Matto said.

“Despite playing host to 100’s of insects, native trees are not threatened by native insects,” Matto wrote to the commission. “They have co-evolved and exist in a complicated mutuality.

“Next time you look at some oak leaves on the ground or on a tree you will see some holes, some nibbles, maybe some weird looking growths (‘galls’), but you will not see a failing tree,” she added. “All of this insect life forms the basis of the food chain upon which birds and other wild creatures depend.”

She added that plummeting bird populations are attributed to such things as loss of habitat, climate change and feral cats - but a key factor in the suburban landscape is that there is not enough for them to eat, she said.

"What the average citizen may not realize is that the use of invasive species in landscaping has harmed habitats and destroyed food supplies, causing the elimination of plant and animal communities,” Harger said.

If proper and appropriate landscaping practices are not used, Harger added, native ecology cannot flourish.

For instance, she said for a while there has been cause for concern that the bee population is declining. As they pollinate food crops and flowering plants that humans and other creatures consume, unless this issue is addressed, the ecosystems and food supply would definitely be affected.

The same goes for common birds which also help to pollinate flowers, reduce crop pests and spread seed for forest growth.

“Protecting their habitats also protects fresh water and clean air,” Harger added.

Teresa Gallagher, the city’s Natural Resource Manager, said she has been encouraging people to incorporate native plants in their landscaping for many years, as has the Conservation Commission.

“We normally specify native plantings as needed within conservation areas, such as open space areas that have been disturbed by a new sewer line,” Gallagher said.

That said, she added she is not a purist.

“The soils and growing conditions around our buildings and along streets are typically very different from the woodland growing conditions in Connecticut 500 years ago,” Gallagher said, “It can be a challenge to find native plants that will tolerate these unnatural conditions (compacted soils, road salt, lawn fertilizer, concrete leaching into the soil, poor subsoils).

“I think it’s important to take into consideration the specific circumstances when specifying whether a plant should be native,” Gallagher added. “Roadside plantings in particular can be a challenge since most of our natives don’t tolerate salt very well.”

Matto, in her notes to the commission regarding the proposed regulation change, talked about what people see walking along Coram Road as an example of the need for native plantings.

On the west side, former state property, she said the entire area is overrun with non-native invasives — mugwort, garlic mustard, Japanese knotweed, Japanese honeysuckle, tree of heaven, winesap raspberry, bittersweet, vinca, multiflora rose, barberry, autumn olive, and burning bush.

The only native plants, few in number, are some oak and maple saplings, smothered in vines — and poison ivy, she said.

On the opposite side of the road are small houses on small lots with typical suburban landscaping: lawns and a few shrubs - virtually all introduced species.

Gallagher said when considering such regulations, zoners should define “native” as in native to Connecticut or to the Northeast.

“A broader definition of ‘native’ would make it easier to find plants,” Gallagher said.