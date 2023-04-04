Shelton seeks peer review of Mohawk Drive development plan

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission will be hiring a firm to review all information submitted by the developers seeking to build a 40-unit affordable housing development off Mohawk Drive.
The commission, at its meeting Wednesday, instructed staff to hire a firm — on the developer’s dime — to peer review all engineering data, from blasting and demolition plans to parking plans to impacts on city sewer lines and area wells, as well as traffic studies and conformance with building codes.