Shelton seeks peer review of Mohawk Drive development plan

SHELTON — The Planning and Zoning Commission will be hiring a firm to review all information submitted by the developers seeking to build a 40-unit affordable housing development off Mohawk Drive.

The commission, at its meeting Wednesday, instructed staff to hire a firm — on the developer’s dime — to peer review all engineering data, from blasting and demolition plans to parking plans to impacts on city sewer lines and area wells, as well as traffic studies and conformance with building codes.

Commission Chair Virginia Harger recommended the hiring of a firm for the peer review of the project, which has drawn the ire of dozens of residents of the surrounding Pine Rock neighborhood. More than 600 people have signed petitions opposing the project.

While not opposed to peer review of areas such as the traffic study, attorney Dominick Thomas, representing Agim Ismali and Shprza Ismali, owners of 2 Mohawk Drive, said looking at building code issues was unnecessary.

“There is absolutely no basis to hire somebody to do a building code analysis at this stage of the application,” Thomas said, “And it appears like an attempt to just financially burden the applicant if you are going to claim that they have to do it.”

Thomas said the building code is the purview of the building official, and the plans are “nowhere near that stage right now.”

Thomas added that the city can pay for the peer review through application fees already collected. Thomas said the owners have already paid some $3,000 which should cover the review.

“You certainly have the right to do a peer review, and after you use up the application fees already collected, we discuss some cost sharing, if necessary,” Thomas said.

The commission continued the public hearing to a future date after voting to hire a firm to perform the review.

This was the second public hearing on this application, which, if approved, would allow for development of a four-story 12,000-square-foot structure with 40 apartments with an outdoor parking lot and indoor parking under the building.

According to the application, the developers would designate 30 percent of the apartments, 12 units total, as affordable under state statute 8-30g.

Pine Rock residents appeared again, voicing concerns about the potential for extensive blasting, which could cause more methane to be released from the nearby capped landfill. According to city officials, the landfill still collects methane gas through an elaborate piping system before burning it off.

Residents also said the plans do not offer enough parking for an area that allows no parking along the roadways.

David Sullivan of SLR International Corp., the developers’ traffic expert, stated that the building with the 40 units and 62 parking spaces would “not be a heavy traffic generator.” Sullivan added that projections show that the site, if developed as proposed, would generate an additional 14 trips in the morning rush hour, with 16 more trips in the afternoon.

The plan calls for 62 parking spaces — 1.5 per unit — which drew concerns from the commission. Many commissioners asked about overflow parking, considering the narrow roadways around the site do not allow on-street parking.

Sullivan’s report states that the proposed development is anticipated to generate fewer parked vehicles than the 83 spaces required per the city’s zoning regulations.

Based on average parking rates from industry statistical data, as well as data in his company’s files, Sullivan said, the development will generate between 51 and 56 parked vehicles. He said the 61 proposed spaces will be adequate for the proposed development.