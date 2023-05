SHELTON —The city will be paying Durham School Services $250,000 as part of a settlement of a lawsuit filed by the school district’s former bus operator.

The Board of Aldermen, at a special meeting Thursday, approved the deal, which brings an end to a suit filed by Durham against the city in 2020, one year after the city ended its association with the bus company and created its own, Shelton Student Transportation Service.

“I feel this is a good agreement,” city corporation counsel Fran Teodosio told the aldermen. “It resolves all the differences … and I encourage it to occur.”

The suit, filed March 16, 2020, in Milford Superior Court, alleged the city and Board of Education breached their contract with Durham, which was the city’s bus operator through June 30, 2019, when the city took over the school district’s student bus transportation.

Durham School Services, in the original suit, states that it spent over $100,000 to make major repairs to the buses, which are owned by the city. The suit further states that the operating agreement, signed Aug. 28, 2018, between the parties obligates Shelton to pay or reimburse Durham for certain major repairs.

“Despite demand, Shelton has refused and neglected to pay Durham as required by the operating agreement,” the suit states.

Mayor Mark Lauretti said at the time that the city held back payments because Durham “did not perform necessary maintenance,” and the city was forced to perform the repairs.

Durham’s suit also charges that, as part of the operating agreement, the Board of Education owes the bus company $93,374.09, which it has also “refused or neglected” to pay. The suit states that Durham provided student transportation services through June 30, 2019, and is owed the money.

"As a result of work performed by Durham, the BOE has been unjustly enriched,” the suit states.

Durham School Services is a division of National Express LLC which, according to the company’s website, is the North American subsidiary of National Express Group PLC, a transportation firm in the United Kingdom.