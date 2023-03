This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Patrick Fahy had spent the past few years focusing on expanding dining options along River Road, from upscale steaks to burgers.

Now the restaurateur — who owns Parker restaurants in Shelton, Trumbull and Westport and eight eateries overall — has opened a pizza shop next to Fatty Patty, which he opened in 2020, and Parker in the commercial development at 762 River Road, next to the SportsCenter of CT.

“Looking around this area … there are not many pizza options, so I felt this was a good choice,” Fahy, a Trumbull resident, said about his new eatery, P.izza. “It fills a void.”

But more than that, Fahy says, the new eatery offers a chance for a dining experience. When he chose to open P.izza, he decided to open walls between the three restaurants, allowing patrons to walk from one to the other without ever walking outside.

Fahy said has the space was being retrofitted for the pizza shop, he decided, with the landlords’ blessing, to pop through the wall, connecting to Fatty Patty and the pizza place, which also was able to connect to Parker in the rear.

“There are pizza places everywhere, but this is an experience,” Fahy said, standing inside P.izza, which features a brick oven and self-pour beer and wine taps, one of only three locations in the state with such an offering.

“This is three different atmospheres within the same building,” he added.

Fahy also has this self-pour technology — approved by the state legislature in June 2021 — at his eatery, Emma’s Restaurant, named after his daughter, in Trumbull Center.

“My hope is that families can come in. Maybe the kids enjoy a pizza here (in P.izza) a while the parents sit and have a couple drinks in Parker. Or maybe the kids get a burger and shake at Fatty Patty,” Fahy said. “I think this is a fun atmosphere that has something for everyone."

Fahy said he was happy to be building his brand in an area that is also expanding. The site sits across the street from Donut Crazy, JD”s Wine and Spirits and Dave’s Gourmet Paletas, among other nearby spots.

Two proposed developments — one at 453 River Road with 152 apartments, another in and around the old Autoswage site with commercial space, 90 apartments and 35 condominiums — are before the Planning and Zoning Commission at present.

It is this growth that spurred Fahy to continue to expand his operation.

“I love being a part of this,” Fahy said. “I know there is exploding development downtown and on Bridgeport Avenue, but I like being on River Road. They are building a little city around the sports center, and I am happy to grow with it.”

P.izza, which features sit-down dining, offers brick oven thin crust pizza, with selections from a plain cheese pie to spicy Hawaiian, Margarita, three cheese, various meats, and veggie. The eatery also offers pear salad, Caesar salad and garden salad.

Beers on tap range range from common supermarket brands to high-end IPAs. Fahy said the beer and wine selections would be changed regularly depending on customer demand.

“I was bored with the same old places, and I thought this was a way to try to be different and make the experience fun for the customer,” he said. “With this, it is hard to get stale."