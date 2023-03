SHELTON — Developers seeking to build multi-family housing may be asked to make a greater percentage of the units affordable, according to a new Planning and Zoning Commission plan.

The commission, with the aid of zoning personnel, recently prepared its affordable housing plan, a state-mandated document that the commission members say will act as a guideline for them as they seek to add more low-income housing to the city’s stock.

“To make progress towards meeting the 10 percent affordable housing unit count required by the state, I hope the city will seriously consider the eight recommended plans of action stated at the end of the plan,” said Commission Chair Virginia Harger. “The commission looks forward to receiving comments from residents and I encourage them to submit them.”

Approaches include giving a tax abatement to property owners of deed-restricted accessory dwelling units and waiving the permitting fee for owners who make an existing, unapproved accessory dwelling deed restricted.

Other recommendations include acquiring heavily blighted or foreclosed properties to renovate and deed restricting them; counting mobile home parks that were privately owned and now resident owned, and appointing someone to work with the Shelton Housing Authority to identify potential properties that could be acquired to provide affordable housing to those 62 and older.

The document is available on the city’s website and in the Town Clerk’s Office.

“I believe the public will find that the plan contains a great analysis of current rental conditions in the city," Harger said. “Much of the statistical information it contains may be an eye opener to residents, especially the acknowledgement that a renter or a homeowner’s housing expenses can create a situation where they are ‘cost burdened.’”

The commission will hold a public hearing about the proposed plan at 6 p.m. on March 29 at City Hall. Residents can also submit comments via email to P&Z Administrator Alex Rossetti at a.rossetti@cityofshelton.org, by mail, or in person to the Shelton Planning and Zoning Commission, Room 303, 54 Hill St., Shelton, CT 06484.

The deadline for submitting comments is 5 p.m. on March 28.

After the Planning and Zoning Commission takes final action, the plan goes before the Board of Aldermen, which will then hold a public hearing and vote. That date hasn't been set yet.

The state legislature has mandated every municipality create an affordable housing plan, which is to be revised every five years.

Under the provisions of state statute 8-30g, if a municipality does not have at least 10 percent of its housing stock deed restricted to qualify as “affordable,” and it denies an affordable housing application, then the burden is on the town to prove the potential health and safety concern outweighs the need for affordable housing.

State statute 8-30g also allows developers to bypass a municipality’s zoning regulations including setbacks, zone restrictions, parking requirements and lot coverage standards if a certain percentage of the units are considered affordable.

Zoning officials said the plan will help Shelton identify the city's housing needs and appropriate amount of affordable housing units needed to reduce the amount of appeals developers file over affordable housing project denials.

“Because of the short, five-year scope of this plan and the sheer number of units required, reaching the 10 percent affordability threshold may not be an attainable or reasonable goal over the next few years," officials wrote in the document. "However, it does provide a long-range target that can help guide other policy decisions within this plan in order to achieve beneficial results."

According to state data, Shelton has 494 affordable housing units, which is 3.06 percent of the city’s total housing stock of 16,146 units.

One way, according to the plan, to get closer to the overall 10 percent affordable is to increase set-aside requirements for developers coming in with multi-family housing plans. At present, the commission regularly asks for developers to set aside 10 percent of their total units.

The proposed plan recommends those seeking six to 10 units have 10 percent as affordable at 80 percent of the area median income. The plan calls for projects building 11 to 20 units to have 12 percent affordable, 80 percent of which would be at 80 percent of the area median income and 20 percent at 60 percent of the area median income. Projects with 21 to 50 units should have 14 percent of the units be affordable, 70 percent of which would be at 80 percent of the area median income and 30 percent at 60 percent of the area median income. For projects with 51 to 100 units, 16 percent should be affordable with 60 percent at 80 percent of the area median income and 40 percent at 60 percent of the area median income. Projects with more than 100 units would need 18 percent to be affordable, split evenly between 80 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.

The area median income in Shelton is $103,900 for a household of four, according to federal data.

The average market rate for a one-bedroom unit in downtown Shelton is slightly less than $1,800. For a one-bedroom, the maximum 80 percent area median income rate is $1,321, and the maximum 60 percent rate is $1,101.

In downtown, the average rent is $1,478 for a studio, $1,777 for a one bedroom and $2,542.50 for two bedrooms. In the Bridgeport Avenue corridor, average rentals were $1,725 for a studio, $2,450 for one bedroom and $3,333 for a two bedroom.

A household would have to earn at least $56,000 a year to spend less than 30 percent of its income for a studio apartment, $70,120 for a one-bedroom apartment, and $101,720 for a two-bedroom apartment, according to the plan.

“These escalating rental rates make it harder on lower income families to live within the city," the plan states. "In addition, rental vacancies are under 2 percent, which can contribute to the increasing market rental rates charged by property owners.”