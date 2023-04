Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — An elderly woman was reportedly carjacked Friday while parked at the outside mailbox at the downtown post office, police said.

Lt. Robert Kozlowsky said the woman had driven her Chevrolet Tracker to the mailbox outside the post office building about 12:30 p.m. when an unidentified male entered the back seat of her vehicle. The male, described as wearing a red shirt, asked for money, Kozlowsky said.