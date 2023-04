Ned Gerard / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHELTON — Police arrested a 33-year-old city man Saturday for allegedly carjacking an elderly woman while she was parked next to a collection box at the downtown post office, officials said.

Francisco Delgado, of Shelton, was charged with third-degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer in connection with the Friday afternoon carjacking, according to Det. Christopher Nugent of the Shelton Police Department.