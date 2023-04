This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — The robotics team received quite a going away present from the city.

The Board of Aldermen recently voted to donate $20,000 to the Shelton Vipers, which will depart for Houston, Texas, this week to compete in the FIRST LEGO League World Championships. The money will be used to help cover the team’s travel costs.

Mayor Mark Lauretti called the program “dynamic."

“This is one of those things where we reward success,” Lauretti said about the team’s pursuit for a world title.

The Shelton team is made up of eight students — with five from Perry Hill School and three from Shelton Intermediate School. The team topped the field in the FIRST LEGO League State Tournament in December, finishing as the top team in the state and earning a chance to capture a world title.

“It is an honor to represent Connecticut at the FLL World event,” said Vipers coach Paul Pilkington. “It was great to watch the team evolve and gel this season, considering the age span across the kids and so many new members.”

Pilkington said the team had a strong research project, and the students overcame some challenges with their robot to persevere.

“I am so proud of them,” he added. “Everyone is so excited to go to Houston and we will start back up in January to make improvements and prepare for Worlds.”

Shelton robotics has won four state titles overall.

Lauretti said the robotics team will also soon have its own training space at the high school.

Plans are in the works to construct a storage facility behind the high school. This structure would house equipment for the sports teams and allow for the old industrial arts space inside the building to be cleared out, which will go to the robotics team.

“That is valuable space and should be used for anything but storage. It shouls be used for educational purposes,” Lauretti said.