Shelton's Common Bond Market reborn as Stone Gardens Farm store
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of8 The owners and staff of the future Stone Gardens Farm Market unroll a new banner in front of the former Common Bond Market, in Shelton, Conn. April 24, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of8 The owners and staff of the future Stone Gardens Farm Market pose with a new banner in front of the former Common Bond Market, in Shelton, Conn. April 24, 2023. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Fred Monahan of Stone Gardens Farm, in Shelton, stands with his son Tom during an interview inside the future location of Stone Gardens Farm Market, in Shelton, Conn. April 24, 2023. Located in the former Common Bond Market on the Huntington Green, the new market will also employ many of the Common Bond’s staff. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of8
Fred Monahan, left, of Stone Gardens Farm, in Shelton, speaks during an interview inside the future location of Stone Gardens Farm Market, in Shelton, Conn. April 24, 2023. Located in the former Common Bond Market on the Huntington Green, the new market will also employ many of the Common Bond’s staff. Monahan is seen here with, from left, former Common Bond market manager Diana Maione, his wife Stacia Monahan and their son, Tom Monahan.
Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Fred Monahan, left, of Stone Gardens Farm, in Shelton, speaks during an interview inside the future location of Stone Gardens Farm Market, in Shelton, Conn. April 24, 2023. Located in the former Common Bond Market on the Huntington Green, the new market will also employ many of the Common Bond’s staff. Monahan is seen here with, from left, former Common Bond market manager Diana Maione, his wife, Stacia Monahan and their son, Tom Monahan. Ned Gerard/Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
8 of8
SHELTON — Reports of the
Common Bond Martket’s closure were the inspiration — and the opportunity — that a local farm family was seeking.
Fred and Stacia Monahan, owners of
Stone Gardens Farm off Saw Mill City Road, had sought for some two years to expand their retail sales operation. But those plans had been in limbo after the family’s proposed zone change that would have allowed a retail store on Wabuda Place were denied last year.
Brian Gioiele is the editor of the Shelton Herald and Milford Mirror. He has been working with weekly newspapers, including stints as editor in Weston, Monroe and now Shelton, since 1993. He is an award-winning news and sports writer.