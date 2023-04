This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Pampering yourself never meant so much.

Sona Bella Salon and Spa, located on Coram Avenue, is holding its second annual Glam-a-Thon on April 2, with all proceeds going to the nonprofit Adam Wysota Foundation, which offers grief education and peer support, at no cost, in a home-like setting at Shelton-based Adam’s House.

“Adam’s House is such a great asset in our community,” said Ashley Graham, Sona Bella Salon & Spa salon coordinator. "We are happy to support them and everything they do to help people.”

Adam’s House is a healing place for families as they go through their eight-week grief journey. At the Coram Avenue home, children and their families gather to draw support from their peers and gain new strategies for dealing with their loss.

Openings remain for the Glam-a-Thon, according to Graham. The salon, a staple on Coram Avenue for 17 years, offers a wash and haircut, kid's haircuts, mini manicures, mini shellac manis and, new this year, chair massages. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Graham said the salon is one of the sponsors for the Mama’s & Mimosas event — sponsored by Celebrate Shelton — planned at Adam’s House on May 6. But she said the salon continues to want to do more, which led to holding the initial Glam-a-Thon last year.

Last year’s Glam-a-Thon saw the salon set 74 appointments and collect $3,200. That success led the salon to bring the event back this year.

“(Adam’s House) is the kind of support most communities do not have,” Graham said. “We wanted to do something different, be unique but stay very local. Adam’s House was the perfect choice for us to help.”

Graham said the salon is estimating more than 100 people throughout the event and hoping to exceed last year’s donation totals in services, raffles and other direct donations at the first Glam-a-Thon.

Services are by appointment only, but Graham said the salon will welcome everyone to stop by the event, make a donation, purchase raffle tickets and show support. All services, raffle and donations are cash only.

Raffle donations are from Masello Salon Services, KAO, Glo Skin Beauty, Caloroso Eatery & Bar, Relish Wine Bar, Pure Skin Med Spa, Rayven & Co Candles, Amici Restaurant, and Luzara Sweets. Raffle tickets will be sold in the salon prior to and at the event.

Additionally, the salon will have Pour Girls Pub, Mobile Bartending selling cocktails and mocktails as well as SweetNess Bites, LLC, Food Truck selling mini pancakes and ice cream waffle cones.

For more information or to make an appointment that day, call 203-922-1425 or visit sonabellasalonandspa.com or adamshousect.org. The salon is located at 189 Coram Ave.