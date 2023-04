SHELTON — Layoffs are inevitable if school officials cannot bridge a $2.5 million gap between their 2023-24 fiscal year request and Mayor Mark Lauretti’s budget proposal.

Superintendent Ken Saranich told members of the Board of Apportionment and Taxation and Board of Aldermen at a recent joint budget hearing that, with more than 80 percent of the overall education budget allocated to staff salaries and benefits, that will be where savings would be found.

The Board of Education approved a 2023-24 budget of $80.3 million. That is a $5.3 million, or 7.15 percent, hike from the present year. That amount includes $577,000 for hiring additional staff to alleviate burgeoning class sizes in the elementary grades.

Lauretti’s budget proposal — which must still go through Board of A&T and aldermen review before a final approval — stands at just over $77.2 million.

That $3 million difference, or $2.5 million with the removal of the $577,000 staffing request that Saranich said would be essential if the board does not receive its full requested amount. He added that the administration is preparing contingency plans to handle not hiring the new staff.

“The job of the Board of Education is to deliver a budget that nets to zero,” Saranich said. “If we get less than what we requested, we must find savings. The only area to subtract money is salaries, which means laying off staff.”

“It was not my plan to come in and create chaos,” Saranich said when speaking about possible layoffs. “We were asked by the boards of aldermen and A&T to tell them how we would make up a $2.5 million difference. This is the data they requested.”

The new hires were to address class size concerns — which has raised the ire of parents who have been attending Board of Education and Board of Aldermen meetings to urge city officials to fully fund the district’s requests.

In grades K-4, Saranich said 18 classes have more than 26 students, something he calls an “inappropriate environment” for learning and teaching. He says such class sizes add stress to students and teachers.

Saranich has prided himself on not laying anyone off since he took charge in January 2021. Before that the district had seen more than 30 positions removed — either through layoffs or not replacing those who retired or left the district.

“I remain optimistic that (the school district and city) will continue to work together,” Saranich said.

Among the documents submitted to city officials Wednesday was a list of projected savings — factoring in unemployment costs — from removing staff.

Using $63,000 as the average staff salary, Saranich said that the city would save $43,000 for every position removed, since nearly $20,000 goes toward unemployment fees. To meet $2.5 million in savings, according to this data, between 55 and 60 positions would need to be eliminated.

The major driver of the school budget hike is special education tuition and transportation costs, $976,750; certified staff, $1.4 million; and benefits, at just over $1 million.

The district’s special education funding has remained stagnant the past two years. For the 2021-22 school year, the deficit was $139,000, this year it is projected to be $775,000. But that number comes with four months left in the present fiscal year.

“We have seen the results of a stagnant line item (in special education line items),” Saranich said. “Costs keep going up every year.”

Shelton schools, as of March 22, have 811 students receiving special education services. Of those, 61 are receiving services out of district. Saranich said that comes at an average cost of about $95,000 per student for tuition and $35,000 per student for transportation.