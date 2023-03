SHELTON — The Board of Education has alerted city officials it may need millions in financial support to balance its budget this fiscal year.

Escalating health insurance and special education costs are driving the overage, according to a letter sent to the Board of Alderman by Superintendent Ken Saranich, Director of Finance Todd Heffelfinger, board Finance Committee Chair Jim Orazietti and Vice Chair Carl Rizzo.

“Although this is accurate, we will be using our excess cost grant to mitigate some of this deficit so that the (present) projection is higher than what we anticipate our overspend to be when the year end is finalized,” Saranich told Hearst Connecticut Media.

Saranich said this letter is simply advisory as the district wants to remain fully transparent with the city about its budget situation.

“Although we will continue to make every effort in mitigating our funds to cover costs, the purpose of this letter is to present you with the current status,” the letter states. “As such, we may need financial support this fiscal year to balance our budget at year-end.”

Through January, the school board has spent $7,428,230 of its total allotment, leaving $297,000 or so with about five months remaining in the fiscal year.

“At this time, it is projected that (the health insurance) line item will be completely spent in the month of March time frame,” stated the letter, adding that the average current monthly budget run rate is $973,000 a month.

Heffelfinger told finance committee members at their February meeting that the high health insurance costs are due to “expensive prescriptions, catastrophic patient diagnoses, post pandemic surge of seeing doctors, and increased hypertension."

District Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo said rising costs are expected to continue, adding that 25 percent of the costs are due to inflation.

The administration and board also wrote that more special education children have moved into the district since July 2022 and rising costs due to state and federal mandates have projections putting the board over budget in this category as well.

The board projects to receive $2.1 million in an excess cost grant from the state to help cover the special education costs. But through January, the district has overspent its special education private tuition line item by $2.3 million. With surpluses in other items in the tuition budget section, that area is $987,295 over budget with five months remaining in the fiscal year.

“It is our intention, as customary, to apply the state’s excess cost grant, as well as any other grant funding sources that may apply, towards special education expenditures,” the letter states.

The district’s transportation budget category is also over budget by $173,218. The main reason is some $884,000 in overages in the private transportation for special education students, officials said.