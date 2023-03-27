Shelton Scout's project offers deeper look at Nicholdale Farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Visitors to Nicholdale Farm can enjoy not only scenic vistas but some facts about the site thanks to one soon-to-be Eagle Scout.

Boy Scout Troop 28 member Nick Cebrik planned, designed and installed a series of interpretative signs to give visitors a deeper dive into Nicholdale’s features and history as part of his Eagle Scout project. He also improved the kiosk — another Scout project from years past.

“I chose to do it at Nicholdale Farm because I found the history of the place interesting and often walk there with my family and dog,” said Cebrik, a senior at St. Joseph High in Trumbull. “Since I love learning about science and history it made this project fun to work on.”

Cebrik said the project was inspired by the Webb Mountain Discovery Zone in Monroe where he often visited as a child and now works.

Most of the information on the signs, he said, was either researched by himself or provided by members of the Shelton Land Conservation Trust, which oversees the property. The signs are set up along the Nichols trail, or blue trail, near what they describe.

Joseph Welsh, Shelton Land Conservation Trust's president, said Nicholdale Farm is one of his organization’s largest and most diverse properties.

The property fits into a larger greenway of protected and privately owned undeveloped land, he added, and plays an important role as a natural filter and sponge in a watershed for public drinking water.

“Our stewardship efforts have increased biodiversity making this a very special place for those that visit,” Welsh said.

“Nick’s project now gives people an opportunity to develop a further connection to the land as he leads the way through the Nicholdale trails with a series of 10 interpretive trail signs that focus on various ecosystems, features and property history,” Welsh added.

For those looking for an even deeper learning opportunity, Welsh said Cebrik's use of QR code technology offers those that stay connected while hiking to instantly learn more.

“Much of what we learn about the natural landscape and environment happens by just being part of it,” Welsh added. “Nick’s project helps take this to a new level. We hope this new addition inspires and fosters future conservation supporters and leaders."

Cebrik started the project in December, and it took him some four months to complete.

"The main materials I used for the construction of the signposts were cedar posts which were obtained through a friend, plywood which I got at Home Depot and signs which were kindly made by FastSigns in Milford,” Cebrik said.

He credited his parents, Troop 28 leaders and members, the Shelton Land Conservation Trust, and FastSigns for their advice and help with work.

"I have been involved with scouting since I was in the first grade, so around 12 years now,” said Cebrik, who now sits ready to earn the Eagle Scout honor.

“I have always enjoyed the different aspects of scouting such as camping and hiking which kept me involved,” he added. “I only really started working towards Eagle Scout when I was 16 when I was given a little push from my leaders and parents.”

According to the Shelton land Conservation Trust website, Nicholdale Farm property is the most accessible of the trust's properties. The farm is located on the south side of Route 110 (Leavenworth Road) about 4 miles northeast of downtown Shelton in the center of a valley that retains its rural character.

There are two parking areas a little east of the corner of Nicholdale Road and Rt. 110. The one closest to Nicholdale includes an information board with a map of the property.

The property consists of three parcels totaling more than 60 acres. One lot, some 44 acres, was the first to be acquired in 1991. The other two — 12.65 acres and 3 acres — were part of the original Nicholdale Farm property but were included in the land trust holdings at later dates.

The property has developed hiking trails, a camping area for use by local scouts, a small stream and several other intermittent springs and watercourses.

It's home to local wildlife, including deer, wild turkey, cottontail rabbits, fox, squirrel, woodchuck, pheasant, and red tail hawk to name a few. Many small year-round and seasonal resident birds are also found on the property, according to the land trust's website.

The former pasture lands and hay fields that comprised much of the original area are in various states of reforestation, the website states, further adding that “a walk around the property takes one through almost all the stages of secession that mark the transitions from open fields to mature woodlands.”

The Shelton Trails volunteers work closely with the Land Trust to maintain the 31 miles of public hiking trails within Shelton, including the Nicholdale network, according to Trails Committee Chair Bill Dyer.

"Nick's project of interpretive signs will greatly benefit the public, both while hiking Nicholdale and on their neighborhood trails," Dyer said. "He also repaired the kiosk. Shelton trails have greatly benefited by Boy Scout Eagle Scout projects, including pedestrian bridges, bog walks and kiosks. In fact every trail head kiosk in Shelton has been built by an Eagle Scout."