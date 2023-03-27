Shelton Scout's project offers deeper look at Nicholdale Farm
Shelton Boy Scout Troop 28 member Nick Cebrik planned, designed and installed a series of interpretative signs to give visitors a deeper dive into Nicholdale’s features and history as part of his Eagle Scout project. He also made improvements to the kiosk — another Scout project from years past.
SHELTON — Visitors to Nicholdale Farm can enjoy not only scenic vistas but some facts about the site thanks to one soon-to-be Eagle Scout.
Boy Scout Troop 28 member Nick Cebrik planned, designed and installed a series of interpretative signs to give visitors a deeper dive into Nicholdale’s features and history as part of his Eagle Scout project. He also improved the kiosk — another Scout project from years past.
