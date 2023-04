This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Remediation will soon begin on the historic Star Pin factory site which was ravaged by fire nearly three years ago.

The Board of Aldermen voted at its Thursday meeting to hire EnviroConsultants and Recyclers, Inc., to clean up the site at 267 Canal St. which contains contaminated materials from previous industrial uses.

The cost of the work stands at $1,156,160, with state and federal grants covering nearly $1.1 million, and the city paying $100,000. Shelton Economic Development Corp. President Paul Grimmer said the work could begin in early June, with the project taking some 90 to 120 days to complete.

“This is nothing new to what this board has done for 30 years,” said Mayor Mark Lauretti. “Shelton has become a leader not only in Connecticut but also New England for brownfields remediation.”

The federal government has already provided nearly $2 million, Lauretti said, to clean up after the fire devastated the property, once home to a 145-year-old structure.

“This is the kind of relationship we’ve fostered over the last 30 years with state and federal agencies,” Lauretti said, adding that the federal New England region head called him in 2021 to offer the financial assistance, “no questions asked."

"They have confidence in what we’re doing … we do what we say and we’re going to get a pretty good result,” Lauretti added. “By far, this is the right thing to do with public money.”

Developer John Guedes, who had a deal in place to construction residential units on the site before the fire, said no plan submissions can be made until the site is remediated.

Through a series of grants and private partnerships, the city has cleaned up or demolished more than a dozen properties along Canal Street. In total, the city has invested $27 million in Canal Street projects, of which the city has contributed $8.8 million, with the rest coming from state, federal and regional agencies.

Millions of brass pins, hooks and buttons were fashioned for more than 100 years at the Star Pin factory. In the early 1980s, Star Pin left Shelton, but the building retained its name.

Since the departure of Star Pin, the property has housed a variety of manufacturing firms. However, it was largely vacant for roughly 15 years before the fire in 2020 that destroyed the structure.

This property is now part of the city’s master plan for redevelopment, and the city of Shelton has approved the reconstruction of the property for residential purposes, with the approved plan allowing for 72 residential units and 128 parking spaces.