SHELTON — Common Bond Market, a longtime staple of Huntington Center and the go-to place for organic and other health-oriented foods and products, will be closing its doors next week.

Well, not if Diana Maione has anything to do with it.

Maione, a longtime customer before becoming deli manager four months ago, is not letting go so easily. She hopes to acquire the business, and her fellow employees are on board, taking to social media to ask the community’s help in saving the store.

"We are dedicated to the belief and mission of Common Bond,” said Maione, adding that she has informed the owner, Josh Elliott, of her desire to take over the business.

“For Shelton, if this place goes down, there will be nowhere for people to go if they have food allergies, or (if) they are vegans,” said Maione, adding that 25 staffers will lose their jobs when the store closes.

“It would be devastating to the community," she said.

Attempts to reach Elliott for comment were unsuccessful.

"We need your help,” a statement on the Employees Save the Common Bond Market Facebook page reads. “One of our beloved local businesses is facing the threat of closure."

The posting calls Common Bond “a vibrant hub for fresh, healthy and locally sourced food, not to mention a welcoming gathering place for all who love good company" in addition to being "an essential part of our community fabric.”

The statement calls on the community to help through donations or spreading the word on social media about the store’s fate — and that a group of employees is trying to keep the store open.

"We believe that together as a community, we can make a difference and ensure that the Common Bond Market continues to thrive for generations to come,” the post reads.

Maione said she is looking to buy the business and run it as a co-op. Common Bond Market opened in the former Beechwood Market location in 2013.

“I am scrambling right now,” Maione said Friday afternoon, adding that she was speaking to an accountant later that day as she moves to find ways to acquire the business.

Maione said staff were informed Monday the store would be closing by next week. The deli and kitchen were closed Friday, with a skeleton crew scheduled to be on next week before the doors shut for good, Maione said.

“We were devastated,” said Hannah Brighindi, a Shelton resident who has worked at Common Bond for about five years as a grocery buyer. “Working here is not just a job. We’re not just employees, we’re tight knit. Like a real family.”

Theresa DiBenedetto, a Shelton resident who just joined the store staff four months ago, said she and other staffers were crying at the news, as were some customers who just learned of the business’ fate, she said.

Laurie Mylen, a longtime customer and part-time employee for the past year, said she would miss the comradery among the staff and customers if the store closed.

"The people here are fantastic,” Mylen said. “Everyone gets together, talks. I know them by their first name, they know me by my first name. We’re genuinely happy to see each other. That is going to be a great loss for the community. There are few remaining mom and pop-type operations like this.”

Mylen said the store has become a hot spot for those seeking gluten free, vegan, and organic options.

“People here know and can help. There is a supplement department. Those people are so gifted and can always guide you. And when it comes to the kitchen, we have the best cooks. We always have had a wonderful lunch crowd,” Mylen said. “This store is going to be missed terribly.”