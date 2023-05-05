Gifts from Shelton students make sure shelter dogs stay cozy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
SHELTON — Animals at the city’s shelter are experiencing some warm feelings, thanks to a group of elementary school students.
Students in Sunnyside School’s Student Team of Role Models (STORM) program handmade 25 blankets and last week donated them along with other items collected during a two-week supply drive to the Shelton Animal Shelter. Among the items collected included dog and cat toys, food, bones, dog bowls and collars, and cat litter.