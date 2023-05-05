Gifts from Shelton students make sure shelter dogs stay cozy

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Animals at the city’s shelter are experiencing some warm feelings, thanks to a group of elementary school students.

Students in Sunnyside School’s Student Team of Role Models (STORM) program handmade 25 blankets and last week donated them along with other items collected during a two-week supply drive to the Shelton Animal Shelter. Among the items collected included dog and cat toys, food, bones, dog bowls and collars, and cat litter.

“It’s always cool to receive donations, and we are always very appreciative of everything we get,” said Animal Control Director Leon Sylvester, “But it was amazing to see and receive the blankets the kids made, which were awesomely done."

Sunnyside Principal Darla Lussier said the STORM students had been brainstorming on how best to help the community and ultimately turned their attention to the animal shelter.

“We are so proud of them,” Lussier said.

STORM students publicized the supply drive, collected the supplies and created blankets for the shelter. Under the direction of STORM advisor Joan Tichy, the students used fleece and followed the steps to make "No Sew" blankets.

The STORM students were joined by Lussier, Tichy and Board of Education Chair Kathy Yolish Thursday when they donated the blankets and donated items to Sylvester.

“Sunnyside School has always held a special place in my heart as I taught second grade there in the 1980s,” said Yolish. “As far back as then, Sunnysiders have always been a caring and supportive school to the community.

“The smiles and pride the group displayed demonstrated how happy they were to help the fur babies at the shelter,” Yolish added. “And those smiles will surely not be forgotten by (Sylvester) as well as me.”

The “no sew” fleece blankets will be comforting for the animals that receive one, said Yolish, a longtime supporter of the animal shelter.

“The soothing softness of the fleece is sure to provide a feeling of security as well,” Yolish said.

For 14 years, Yolish would host a birthday party for her dog, Kinzy Bean, at which people would provide food, toys, blankets and money to the Shelton Animal Shelter.

During that time period, Yolish said more than $25,000 was donated to Ansonia Westfield Veterinary specifically for medical needs for those animals that required expensive medical help and also emergency assistance. Additionally, more than $7,000 was donated in food and supplies.

In the years that a party was not possible, Yolish said a bench in her name was donated to the Shelton Dog Park and is in the small dog area. Kinzy’s Korner had also been created within the shelter where a rocking chair and picture is displayed to honor Kinzy’s philanthropy.

Kinzy Bean, 17, died in January, and Yolish said a greeting bench for the shelter entrance will be purchased as a memorial tribute to “further honor Kinzy’s wonderful life.

“Many people felt the loss of ‘The Bean,’” she said. “While there will never be another Kinzy, her memory will not be forgotten, and the parties and donations will continue through a new little bundle that came into our lives in April.”

Sylvester praised Yolish for her continuous support and efforts to bring awareness and collect donations for the Shelter.

“(Yolish) was an excellent teacher and continues to be a driving force behind community support for the animals and the Shelter,” Sylvester said. “She brings her love of animals to the schools and the kids absolutely love and feed off it. Community support is crucial to the success of the shelter and gives us the ability to help even more animals each year.”