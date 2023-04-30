Shelton students bring mobility to children with disabilities:

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Some children with physical disabilities can now enjoy some customized rides, all thanks to a group of mechanically inclined intermediate school students.

Fourteen Shelton Intermediate School students recently volunteered their time to modify toy ride-on vehicles — resembling Power Wheels — to provide a safe, supportive, accessible mode of mobility for children with physical disabilities as part of the Go Baby Go workshop.

“This was a level of satisfaction you can’t ever get close to,” said seventh grader Tyler Kudej, reacting to the smiles on the children’s faces when they received the vehicle. “It was nice seeing the kids go home happy. It is amazing how two days of work can make a lifetime of happiness for a child.”

SIS automation and robotics teacher Doug Williams was the driving force behind bringing this workshop to Shelton. He once participated in the Go Baby Go program while a student at Central Connecticut State University.

Students in Williams’ class and those in Rob Swercewski’s Innovation Lab were given the chance to participate in the two-day workshop, which was overseen by SIS STEM teachers, CCSU engineering professors and CCSU tech ed undergraduate students.

“Not only is it a great way to give back to our local community but it is a learning experience where problem-solving, engineering and manufacturing skills are all put into practice,” Williams said. “Our guests from CCSU are also the perfect resource for our students to learn more about career opportunities in the fields of engineering and manufacturing.”

Along the Kudej, students who volunteered were Genevieve Freedman, Patrick Paules, Abigail Paris, Timeo Sarazin, Keiran Conger-Cantey, Teddy Rooney, Brigette Vojtek, Sophia Velasco, Andy Sims, MacKenzie St. Germain, Camila Teran Lobo, Samantha Devalda and Jacob Prosnick.

The first day involved an in-school field trip, where SIS student volunteers spent the day modifying a toy ride-on car, rewiring and restructuring it to provide additional support.

The children received the car on the second day. Each child was matched with a car and a team of students. Under the guidance of physical therapists from Shelton-based Rehabilitation Associates, the car was customized for the child’s specific needs.

“It was nice because we got to see the kids happy driving around … it was a great feeling,” said Sarazin, an eighth grader.

Sarazin said each vehicle had special touches – such as PVC piping for stability, foam on the sides and harnesses to keep the child secure while in the seat during operation.

“When I heard about this, I really wanted to be a part of it,” Sarazin said. “My uncle has a disability, so this hit home for me.”

He said he liked using power tools, but he admits he’d never done anything this complex.

Sims, a seventh grader, said he loves working on go-carts, rewiring and using power tools at home, so this project was a natural fit. Helping the children was just a bonus.

“It was nice to help out like this,” said Sims, adding this project also heightened his focus on realizing a dream one day of being a mechanic.

The Go Baby Go workshop started years ago with a group of students at the University of Delaware who identified a need for electric wheelchairs for young children with physical disabilities.

Electric wheelchairs are not readily available to young children, due to cost and the fact that children outgrow them quickly. Rather than spend thousands of dollars developing and manufacturing a traditional wheelchair, these college students decided to modify toy ride-on cars instead.

Technology Education undergrads at Central Connecticut State University then brought this workshop to Connecticut. These future STEM teachers, along with their engineering professors, work with middle and high school students around the state to run their own Go Baby Go workshops.

"This was one of the highlights of my college experience,” Williams said about Go Baby Go. “It is one of the reasons why I chose to do what I am doing now. I hope the kids come away with the same experience. They knew they were doing something meaningful and making a difference in a child’s life.”

Swercewski said students learned about electronics and mechanics in general, as well as followed complex directions. He said another benefit of the event was the students' chance to interact with CCSU students, who acted as mentors.

"But the best part was them seeing the children and how happy they were,” Swercewski said. “Once the kids got in and started the driving cars, there was nothing but smiles … and our students knew they did that.”