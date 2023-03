SHELTON — School Superintendent Ken Saranich recently earned high marks and another year on his contract.

The Board of Education approved the review and contract extension for Saranich, who assumed the superintendent job in January 2021. His contract now runs through June 30, 2026.

Board members’ evaluation — which focused on his work on such areas as student achievement growth, educational leadership, and organizational management — found Saranich met all performance indicators.

“We as a board always look to get the most and best for our dollars spent and having Mr. Saranich continue as superintendent is an excellent investment for Shelton Public Schools,” board Chair Kathy Yolish said. “We literally could not have found a better cheerleader and leader for our school system.”

Saranich’s contract calls for a salary of $210,832 in 2023-24. He currently makes $203,863. The salaries for the remaining two years of the new contract will not be less than the previous year, according to school Chief of Staff Carole Pannozzo.

“I am extremely grateful for the Board of Education’s continued positive support of me as the superintendent of schools," Saranich said. "It is truly an honor and privilege to be the superintendent of this school system.”

Yolish noted Saranich’s leadership as superintendent, as the high school earned full accreditation and four elementary schools were recently named “Schools of Distinction” by the state Department of Education.

Another area that stood out, according to Yolish, was Saranich’s work with the board, staff, city officials and the community as a whole.

“I am especially delighted to see Ken spend ‘office hours’ on a rotating basis at each school,” Yolish said. “He visits classrooms and has an open-door policy to meet with staff during his time there as well as conduct his regular office routines.”

Additionally, Yolish said Saranich attends as many after-school extracurricular activities, such as sports contests, drama club productions, musical shows, PTO meetings as well as special invitation events.

“As a matter of fact, one recommendation was for him to take time out for himself and his family,” Yolish said.

Yolish noted that board members also commended Saranich for building a relationship with city officials and Mayor Mark Lauretti, something that has been missing with previous superintendents.

Yolish said educational law does not require adding a year to a superintendent’s existing contract, but it strongly recommends it, “especially if you have one that you want to keep.

“We are very happy with the overall performance of our superintendent and look forward to witnessing even more growth in student achievement and additional strides in professional learning and curriculum building,” Yolish said.