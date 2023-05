SHELTON — After nearly five years, a contract is in place between the city and Teamsters Local 145, which represents highways and bridges, parks and recreation, and sanitation workers.

The state labor board, in a recent ruling, announced the new contract that includes increased wages, longevity bonuses, and work gear stipends, according to Dennis Novak, secretary, treasurer and principal officer of Teamsters Local 145.

The contract covers 2018 to June 30, 2021, according to city corporation counsel Fran Teodosio, and includes 2 percent raises in 2019, 2.33 percent in 2020 and 2.5 percent in 2021. Any backpay to cover the new increases for those years will also be paid to the employees.

Teodosio said the city is in the process of beginning negotiations for the contract that runs from 2021 to 2024.

“After several years of bargaining, we’re glad our members were finally able to secure a decent contract,” said Novak. “However, it is disgraceful that it took Mayor (Mark) Lauretti and the state labor board more than four years to finally come around and award the essential workers of Shelton a fair contract.”

Lauretti has regularly blamed Novak for the delays.

George Quadretti, longtime city worker and senior custodian, said he is not sure who shoulders the blame for the delays, adding “the only ones getting hurt are us."

“Residents in the community want their streets plowed in the winter … that’s us. They want their parks to be ready and look good in the spring and summer … that’s us. Residents want their buildings cleaned ... that’s us,” Quadretti said. “They should know we had to wait five years for a raise.”

The contract had been in arbitration with the state labor board for the past few years. Teodosio said the delays were impacted by the pandemic, which forced all meetings to Zoom and added time with numerous rescheduled meetings and an inability to get materials requested in a timely fashion.

Novak told Hearst Connecticut Media that the city is delaying paying the workers their new wages, covered under the approved contract. But Teodosio said that was “not true,” adding that the union and the city only signed off Wednesday on the pay scales and individual wage characterizations.

Teodosio said he expects the employees to see the wage increases in the coming pay periods.

Lauretti said he sent out checks to union members in November 2022 covering the backpay of pay increases between 1.75 percent and 2.5 percent, which covered the 2018-2021 contract.

“I believe that it represents 0.25 percent difference between my last offer to your union representative over a year ago,” Lauretti said in the letter sent to the union employees dated Nov. 4. “Please know that I realize the current state of our economy has presented some challenges to the working residents of our country, which includes you.”

Lauretti noted in the letter that the union members’ last pay increase was June 30, 2018, before stating that the “system has failed you.”

Novak countered saying that Lauretti is "the system,” and that it was he who has failed the workers.

Matt McQuaid, a spokesperson for the union, said Lauretti providing the checks was “breaking the rules by direct bargaining,” but the employees have every right to cash the checks.

Union attorney Chip Walsh confirmed that the Teamsters have filed an unfair labor practice charge against the city with the State Labor Board in response to the checks.

Settlement of this deal brings an end to what had become a contentious battle between union leadership and Lauretti.

The Teamsters Local 145 organized a protest in November in front of City Hall prior to an aldermen meeting, calling on the administration to finally agree on a new contract. Novak would weeks later appear before the aldermen to seek their assistance in ending the stalemate.