Shelton P&Z seeks added affordable units in apartment plans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — Two proposed apartment projects are one step away from reality — but approvals will come with a request for more affordable housing in each.

The Planning and Zoning Commission has asked zoning staff to prepare positive resolutions for both a 52-apartment plan at 1055 Bridgeport Ave., which is the present home of Langanke’s Florist and Greenhouses, and a 37-unit building at 301 Old Bridgeport Ave. The commission had delayed any action since February.

The commission will vote on the projects separately at a future meeting.

Developer Ben Perry's building proposed for 301 Old Bridgeport Ave. would have 11 studios, 25 one-bedrooms and one two-bedroom apartment in what would be a 10,400-square-foot, three-and-half story structure.

The new plans also allow for a reduction in parking, from 81 to 76, some of which would be underground.

Perry agreed to include four units (just over 10 percent) as affordable under state statute. But the commission has asked the resolution to call for five units, which would be the number recommended under guidelines in the city’s new affordable housing plan.

“I feel this is reasonable,” commission Chair Virginia Harger about the request for an additional affordable unit on Perry’s development.

Langanke’s Landing, LLC, has proposed a four-story, 48,648-square-foot structure with 52 apartments and 93 parking spaces on Bridgeport Avenue. The developers had agreed to designate 10 percent as affordable (five units), according to state statute.

Commissioners asked staff to create a favorable resolution, but with seven or eight affordable units.

“We could agree that we are ok with the plan as presented but we’re seeking seven or eight affordable units,” said zoning consultant Tony Panico, who will be preparing the resolution.

Panico said if the developer has an economic hardship with the additional affordable units, they may be able to redesign the unit plans to slightly increase the density. If the developer chooses to go in that direction, Panico said, they will have to return to the commission for another public hearing and approval.

The seven or eight units would be in line with the city’s affordable housing plan, which was approved by both the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Aldermen. Commissioners have stated that the plan is a guideline for helping to increase the city’s affordable housing stock.

The proposed plan recommends those seeking six to 10 units have 10 percent as affordable, at 80 percent of the area median income. The plan calls for projects building 11 to 20 units to have 12 percent affordable, 80 percent of which would be at 80 percent of the area median income and 20 percent at 60 percent of the area median income.

Projects with 21 to 50 units should have 14 percent of the units be affordable, 70 percent of which would be at 80 percent of the area median income and 30 percent at 60 percent of the area median income. For projects with 51 to 100 units, 16 percent should be affordable with 60 percent at 80 percent of the area median income and 40 percent at 60 percent of the area median income.

Projects with more than 100 units would need 18 percent to be affordable, split evenly between 80 percent and 60 percent of the area median income.