Shelton zoning stalwart Tony Panico earns state lifetime achievement award

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
3
SHELTON — From the decline of industry downtown and the creation of a bustling Bridgeport Avenue to the recent resurgence of Canal Street, one constant has remained — zoning consultant Tony Panico.
Panico, now 91, began working with the city in 1963, when his firm, Bryan and Panico, was selected by the then newly formed Shelton Municipal Planning Commission to prepare the city's initial set of subdivision regulations. A 60-year relationship was formed.