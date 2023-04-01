Shelton zoning stalwart Tony Panico earns state lifetime achievement award

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate

SHELTON — From the decline of industry downtown and the creation of a bustling Bridgeport Avenue to the recent resurgence of Canal Street, one constant has remained — zoning consultant Tony Panico.

Panico, now 91, began working with the city in 1963, when his firm, Bryan and Panico, was selected by the then newly formed Shelton Municipal Planning Commission to prepare the city's initial set of subdivision regulations. A 60-year relationship was formed.

“As a private, municipal planning consultant, my personal preference has always been to develop an ongoing relationship with a community, rather than just assist in resolving an issue and disappear,” Panico said.

Panico said this type of relationship gave him the opportunity to intimately learn about a community, its goals, ambitions and desires, and then follow up with various needs with its commissions.

“Working with a municipality over time gave me the opportunity to see some of our long-range suggestions, opportunities and proposals come to fruition,” Panico said. “Planning for something 20 or so years down the road is one thing, but being there to see it become reality is something much more rewarding.”

Panico’s years of service were recognized recently when he received the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Connecticut Federation of Planning and Zoning Agencies during the organization’s annual dinner conference in Southington.

Mayor Mark Lauretti praised Panico as an invaluable resource who has “touched everything,” from zoning regulations to development projects throughout the city.

“Tony has been invaluable,” Lauretti said, adding that to remain in a position for this length of time, you need to be good at your job and have a grasp of the history of the area. “That combination proved to be successful for him and our city."

He said Panico was a constant as new commissioners come and go every election cycle.

“He has also been a mentor,” said Lauretti. “He has been invaluable in helping new members along.”

When looking back on Panico’s legacy, Lauretti said the development of Bridgeport Avenue and the R.D. Scinto, Inc. projects come to mind. The mayor added Panico’s ability to find compromise with developers has most assuredly helped reduce the number of projects filed under the state’s 8-30g affordable housing statute.

“I was so pleased that through the federation, Tony’s years of work in municipal planning was able to be acknowledged statewide,” said Virginia Harger, Shelton's planning and zoning commission chair. “Tony’s work with the commission these last 60 years is unequaled. I would be hard pressed to find someone whose expertise in this area surpasses Tony’s.”

Attorney Dominick Thomas, Jr., of Cohen and Thomas, said he has known Panico for some 40 years and calls him an “invaluable asset to Shelton’s development, planning and growth."

“He is the creator of the Planned Development District concept of zoning that has resulted in the development in Shelton that makes it the envy of many other towns,” Thomas said. “While we have not always agreed on the type of development or conditions imposed on a specific project, one of Tony’s best qualities is the ability to engage, discuss and resolve.”

Thomas said Panico effectively navigates "the minefield" of the commission, the public, the applicants and politics.

“By being accessible and willing to listen to both sides, many issues have been resolved through sensible compromise that works out the best for both parties,” Thomas said. “There are issues that we have agreed to disagree but that disagreement never impacts the ability to continue to try to resolve issues on other projects going forward.

Thomas added that Panico's most important quality was his integrity.

"When you do not have to doubt a person’s integrity, it makes it easy to be straightforward, honest and upfront in your discussions to resolve matters,” Thomas said.

Panico, now retired and living in Florida, still consults on all proposed projects thanks to the livestreamed city meetings. He said he looks back with pride on the numerous developments he has helped shepherd to completion in the city.

“My fondest memories in that regard are the conceptual planning for and ongoing growth and development of the Route 8 corridor through Shelton,” he said.

The city facilitated those plans many years ago with Frank Osak, Ole Severson and the Planning and Zoning Commission. He praised the group for convincing the state to relocate the proposed upgrading of the existing Bridgeport Avenue to a new location, parallel to the existing Bridgeport Avenue, as opposed to physically upgrading the existing road.

“The city capitalized on that, and the rest is history,” Panico said.

Another fond memory, he said, is identifying the need and planning for Constitution Boulevard from White Hills to Route 8. He said the commission planned for and worked to get needed rights of way as critical intervening parcels of land came up for development.

During his years as an engineer, Panico said he was always most fond of determining where roads, bridges, major utility services, and things of that nature would be best located and what their basic design parameters should be.

When Panico’s firm first began working with the city, it was at a time when the Board of Aldermen was still the official zoning authority for the city, with zoning regulations initially enacted in 1952 and revised in 1955.

After first working with Shelton on the subdivision regulations in 1963, he said his firm was asked to assist in preparing the first Comprehensive Plan of Development for Shelton — funded by federal grant money — which was officially adopted in early 1966.

Bryan and Panico were then asked to prepare a total rewrite of the zoning regulations, which were subsequently adopted in 1966. The firm was dissolved in 1972 and since then Panico had been continually associated with Shelton through his firm, A.J. Panico & Associates.

“As with many cities of Shelton's size and background, challenges are many,” Panico said. “Downtown revitalization has always been a major challenge, something the commission and I have looked forward to for years and are now beginning to enjoy, but it is not without its challenges.”

While Panico still maintains a full schedule with the ever-busy Shelton Zoning Department, he sees an office that is expanding, with a group of knowledgeable individuals.

“I anticipate that will result in the eventual lowering of my workload, but I will always only be a telephone call away,” Panico said.