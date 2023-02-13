Sheriff: Florida man fatally shoots clerk at Kentucky hotel

PADUCAH, Ky. (AP) — A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting a clerk at a hotel in western Kentucky after assaulting two people outside the business who couldn't give him a cigarette lighter, authorities said.

Robert Pannell, 55, was charged with murder, assault and other crimes at a Best Western hotel in Paducah, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Authorities responded to the business Saturday morning after several callers reported that a man was actively shooting in the hotel, which is located near Interstate 24.